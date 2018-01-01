JUST IN
Esab India Ltd.

BSE: 500133 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ESABINDIA ISIN Code: INE284A01012
BSE LIVE 13:15 | 12 Mar 755.00 6.60
(0.88%)
OPEN

751.60

 HIGH

758.90

 LOW

750.00
NSE LIVE 13:16 | 12 Mar 753.85 4.50
(0.60%)
OPEN

741.00

 HIGH

761.00

 LOW

741.00
About Esab India Ltd.

Esab India Ltd

ESAB India Ltd is one of the leading suppliers of welding and cutting products in the country. The company is engaged in the business of welding consumables which includes welding electrodes, copper coated wires and welding fluxes and of welding equipment which includes welding machines and cutting equipment. They operate significantly in the domestic market. The company products became an inte...

Esab India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,162
EPS - TTM () [*S] 24.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 233.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Esab India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 126.39 121.25 4.24
Other Income 2.35 3.11 -24.44
Total Income 128.74 124.36 3.52
Total Expenses 111.75 114.22 -2.16
Operating Profit 16.99 10.14 67.55
Net Profit 9.6 5.6 71.43
Equity Capital 15.39 15.39 -
Esab India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Titagarh Wagons 115.80 -0.73 1336.91
Yuken India 4269.90 0.23 1280.97
Power Mech Proj. 870.50 1.39 1280.51
Esab India 755.00 0.88 1161.95
Dynamatic Tech. 1725.00 -0.78 1093.65
GMM Pfaudler 690.00 -1.91 1007.40
Shakti Pumps 526.50 0.43 967.71
Esab India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.72
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 10.60
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.92
Indian Public 10.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.66
Esab India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.33% -5.34% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -9.60% -8.36% -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month -6.57% -8.51% 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month 5.04% 4.97% 4.86% 4.21%
1 Year 32.69% 33.14% 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year 7.40% 5.54% 16.56% 18.23%

Esab India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 750.00
758.90
Week Low/High 741.50
799.00
Month Low/High 741.50
845.00
YEAR Low/High 551.00
1075.00
All TIME Low/High 28.00
1075.00

