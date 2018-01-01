Esab India Ltd.
|BSE: 500133
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ESABINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE284A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:15 | 12 Mar
|755.00
|
6.60
(0.88%)
|
OPEN
751.60
|
HIGH
758.90
|
LOW
750.00
|NSE LIVE 13:16 | 12 Mar
|753.85
|
4.50
(0.60%)
|
OPEN
741.00
|
HIGH
761.00
|
LOW
741.00
About Esab India Ltd.
ESAB India Ltd is one of the leading suppliers of welding and cutting products in the country. The company is engaged in the business of welding consumables which includes welding electrodes, copper coated wires and welding fluxes and of welding equipment which includes welding machines and cutting equipment. They operate significantly in the domestic market. The company products became an inte...> More
Esab India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,162
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|24.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|233.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.24
Esab India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|126.39
|121.25
|4.24
|Other Income
|2.35
|3.11
|-24.44
|Total Income
|128.74
|124.36
|3.52
|Total Expenses
|111.75
|114.22
|-2.16
|Operating Profit
|16.99
|10.14
|67.55
|Net Profit
|9.6
|5.6
|71.43
|Equity Capital
|15.39
|15.39
|-
Esab India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Titagarh Wagons
|115.80
|-0.73
|1336.91
|Yuken India
|4269.90
|0.23
|1280.97
|Power Mech Proj.
|870.50
|1.39
|1280.51
|Esab India
|755.00
|0.88
|1161.95
|Dynamatic Tech.
|1725.00
|-0.78
|1093.65
|GMM Pfaudler
|690.00
|-1.91
|1007.40
|Shakti Pumps
|526.50
|0.43
|967.71
Esab India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Esab India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.33%
|-5.34%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-9.60%
|-8.36%
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-6.57%
|-8.51%
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|5.04%
|4.97%
|4.86%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|32.69%
|33.14%
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|7.40%
|5.54%
|16.56%
|18.23%
Esab India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|750.00
|
|758.90
|Week Low/High
|741.50
|
|799.00
|Month Low/High
|741.50
|
|845.00
|YEAR Low/High
|551.00
|
|1075.00
|All TIME Low/High
|28.00
|
|1075.00
