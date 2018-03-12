Escorts Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511716
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ESCORTSFIN
|ISIN Code: INE359A01012
|BSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar
|3.40
|
-0.17
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
3.40
|
HIGH
3.40
|
LOW
3.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Escorts Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.57
|VOLUME
|5500
|52-Week high
|12.65
|52-Week low
|3.40
|P/E
|8.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.40
|Sell Qty
|400.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Escorts Finance Ltd.
Incorporated on 9 Feb.'87 as Escorts Leasing and Financial, its name was changed to Escorts Financial Services in Dec.'91 and ultimately to Escorts Finance Ltd. Promoted by Escorts, the company is primarily engaged in purchase, lease financing, money market operations, merchant banking and portfolio management activities. It is registered with the SEBI as a category-I merchant banker. The compa...> More
Escorts Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-44.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.08
Announcement
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Escorts Finance Limited Pursuant To Regulation 30 & Unaudited Financ
-
Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
-
Intimation Of The Date Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of The SEBI (Listi
-
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Escorts Finance Limited Pursuant To Regulation 30 & Unaudited Financ
-
Intimation Of The Date Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of The SEBI (Listi
Escorts Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.07
|28.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-20
|Net Profit
|1.73
|-0.05
|3560
|Equity Capital
|40.17
|40.17
|-
Escorts Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Upasana Finance
|33.00
|0.00
|14.12
|Gilada Finance
|39.50
|2.60
|13.86
|Stellar Capital
|5.55
|-4.97
|13.85
|Escorts Finance
|3.40
|-4.76
|13.68
|Naysaa Securi.
|39.00
|5.41
|13.57
|MPIL Corporation
|237.50
|-5.00
|13.54
|Rajsanket Realty
|56.00
|0.00
|13.44
Escorts Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Escorts Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.76%
|NA
|0.61%
|-0.49%
|1 Month
|-9.57%
|NA
|-1.02%
|-0.46%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.18%
|1.38%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.58%
|4.76%
|1 Year
|-70.82%
|NA
|17.29%
|16.58%
|3 Year
|-31.31%
|NA
|17.36%
|18.85%
Escorts Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.40
|
|3.40
|Week Low/High
|3.40
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.40
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.40
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.35
|
|70.00
Quick Links for Escorts Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices