Escorts Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511716 Sector: Financials
NSE: ESCORTSFIN ISIN Code: INE359A01012
BSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar 3.40 -0.17
(-4.76%)
OPEN

3.40

 HIGH

3.40

 LOW

3.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Escorts Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Escorts Finance Ltd.

Escorts Finance Ltd

Escorts Finance Ltd

Incorporated on 9 Feb.'87 as Escorts Leasing and Financial, its name was changed to Escorts Financial Services in Dec.'91 and ultimately to Escorts Finance Ltd. Promoted by Escorts, the company is primarily engaged in purchase, lease financing, money market operations, merchant banking and portfolio management activities. It is registered with the SEBI as a category-I merchant banker.

Escorts Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -44.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Escorts Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.03 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Expenses 0.09 0.07 28.57
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.05 -20
Net Profit 1.73 -0.05 3560
Equity Capital 40.17 40.17 -
Escorts Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Upasana Finance 33.00 0.00 14.12
Gilada Finance 39.50 2.60 13.86
Stellar Capital 5.55 -4.97 13.85
Escorts Finance 3.40 -4.76 13.68
Naysaa Securi. 39.00 5.41 13.57
MPIL Corporation 237.50 -5.00 13.54
Rajsanket Realty 56.00 0.00 13.44
Escorts Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.62
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.01
Escorts Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.76% NA 0.61% -0.49%
1 Month -9.57% NA -1.02% -0.46%
3 Month NA NA 2.18% 1.38%
6 Month NA NA 5.58% 4.76%
1 Year -70.82% NA 17.29% 16.58%
3 Year -31.31% NA 17.36% 18.85%

Escorts Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.40
3.40
Week Low/High 3.40
4.00
Month Low/High 3.40
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.40
13.00
All TIME Low/High 2.35
70.00

