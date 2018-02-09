JUST IN
Esha Media Research Ltd.

BSE: 531259 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE328F01016
BSE 14:45 | 09 Feb Esha Media Research Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Esha Media Research Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.61
VOLUME 91
52-Week high 8.70
52-Week low 6.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 7.61
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Esha Media Research Ltd.

Esha Media Research Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Laser Dot was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'92. It was promoted by P Raghava Raju. The company started operations as a small scale unit at Hyderabad, providing image processing and other services for the printing industry using computerised techniques for colour separation and colour scanners. In 1987, the capacity was incre...

Esha Media Research Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] -63.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Esha Media Research Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.64 0.74 -13.51
Operating Profit -0.63 -0.73 13.7
Net Profit -0.81 -1.01 19.8
Equity Capital 8.3 8.3 -
Esha Media Research Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nova Publication 35.00 4.63 11.03
SAB Events 9.00 0.33 9.43
Inland Printers 11.25 4.75 8.10
Esha Media 7.61 0.00 5.94
Shakti Press 7.55 3.42 2.66
Kiran Print Pack 4.42 4.99 2.21
Esha Media Research Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.54
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.54
Esha Media Research Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -65.09% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Esha Media Research Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.61
7.61
Week Low/High 0.00
7.61
Month Low/High 0.00
7.61
YEAR Low/High 6.75
9.00
All TIME Low/High 4.50
45.00

Quick Links for Esha Media Research: