Esha Media Research Ltd.
|BSE: 531259
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE328F01016
|
BSE
14:45 | 09 Feb
|
Esha Media Research Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Esha Media Research Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.61
|VOLUME
|91
|52-Week high
|8.70
|52-Week low
|6.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|7.61
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.61
|CLOSE
|7.61
|VOLUME
|91
|52-Week high
|8.70
|52-Week low
|6.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|7.61
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Esha Media Research Ltd.
Esha Media Research Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Laser Dot was converted into a public limited company in Nov.'92. It was promoted by P Raghava Raju. The company started operations as a small scale unit at Hyderabad, providing image processing and other services for the printing industry using computerised techniques for colour separation and colour scanners.
In 1987, the capacity was incre...
Esha Media Research Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Esha Media Research Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.64
|0.74
|-13.51
|Operating Profit
|-0.63
|-0.73
|13.7
|Net Profit
|-0.81
|-1.01
|19.8
|Equity Capital
|8.3
|8.3
| -
Esha Media Research Ltd - Peer Group
Esha Media Research Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Esha Media Research Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-65.09%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Esha Media Research Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.61
|
|7.61
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.61
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.61
|YEAR Low/High
|6.75
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|45.00
