Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 514118
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHREEKRPET
|ISIN Code: INE220A01032
|
BSE
LIVE
14:50 | 15 Feb
|
0.30
|
0.01
(3.45%)
|
OPEN
0.29
|
HIGH
0.30
|
LOW
0.29
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.29
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.29
|VOLUME
|1350
|52-Week high
|0.31
|52-Week low
|0.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.29
|CLOSE
|0.29
|VOLUME
|1350
|52-Week high
|0.31
|52-Week low
|0.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.78
|8.28
|78.5
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Total Income
|14.84
|8.34
|77.94
|Total Expenses
|14.41
|7.3
|97.4
|Operating Profit
|0.44
|1.04
|-57.69
|Net Profit
|-21.61
|-20.31
|-6.4
|Equity Capital
|28.08
|28.08
| -
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|7.14%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|7.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|-53.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.05%
|Today's Low/High
|0.29
|
|0.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.30
|Month Low/High
|0.28
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|23.00
