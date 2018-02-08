JUST IN
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd.

BSE: 514118 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHREEKRPET ISIN Code: INE220A01032
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -16.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.78 8.28 78.5
Other Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Income 14.84 8.34 77.94
Total Expenses 14.41 7.3 97.4
Operating Profit 0.44 1.04 -57.69
Net Profit -21.61 -20.31 -6.4
Equity Capital 28.08 28.08 -
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44
Eskay K`n'IT(I) 0.30 3.45 8.42
Shree Bhavya 8.80 -4.56 8.36
Ventura Textiles 4.24 1.92 8.25
Rainbow Denim 6.18 -4.92 8.21
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.32
Banks/FIs 3.23
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.16
Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month 7.14% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year 7.14% NA 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year -53.13% NA 17.24% 19.05%

Eskay K`nIT (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.29
0.30
Week Low/High 0.00
0.30
Month Low/High 0.28
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.20
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
23.00

