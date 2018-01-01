JUST IN
Essar Ports Ltd.

BSE: 500630 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ESSARPORTS ISIN Code: INE282A01024
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 23 Dec Essar Ports Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE LIVE 15:29 | 23 Dec Essar Ports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 130.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 130.50
VOLUME 113527
52-Week high 131.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,597
Buy Price 130.70
Buy Qty 2638.00
Sell Price 131.30
Sell Qty 500.00
About Essar Ports Ltd.

Essar Ports Ltd

Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd is an end-to-end logistics services provider with investments in ports & terminals, logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. The principal activities of the company are to undertake shipping services including cargo movement, charter, freight and other related services. They also undertake sea transportation management services and...> More

Essar Ports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,597
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Essar Ports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 421.86 398.78 5.79
Other Income 48.46 36.48 32.84
Total Income 470.32 435.26 8.05
Total Expenses 90.84 73.91 22.91
Operating Profit 379.48 361.35 5.02
Net Profit 104.97 96.88 8.35
Equity Capital 427.89 427.89 -
Essar Ports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essar Ports 130.70 0.15 5597.36
GE Shipping Co 357.00 1.38 5382.85
S C I 63.00 -1.10 2934.54
Shreyas Shipping 537.00 0.75 1179.25
Essar Ports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.97
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 10.42
Insurance 1.34
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 3.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.46
Essar Ports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.08% -0.96%
1 Month NA NA -1.70% -0.93%
3 Month NA NA 1.48% 0.89%
6 Month NA NA 4.85% 4.25%
1 Year NA NA 16.49% 16.02%
3 Year 3.73% NA 16.55% 18.28%

Essar Ports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 130.50
131.70
Week Low/High 0.00
131.70
Month Low/High 0.00
131.70
YEAR Low/High 0.00
131.70
All TIME Low/High 3.15
252.00

