Essar Ports Ltd.
|BSE: 500630
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ESSARPORTS
|ISIN Code: INE282A01024
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 23 Dec
|Essar Ports Ltd Not listed in BSE
|NSE LIVE 15:29 | 23 Dec
|Essar Ports Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|130.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|130.50
|VOLUME
|113527
|52-Week high
|131.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,597
|Buy Price
|130.70
|Buy Qty
|2638.00
|Sell Price
|131.30
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Essar Ports Ltd.
Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd is an end-to-end logistics services provider with investments in ports & terminals, logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. The principal activities of the company are to undertake shipping services including cargo movement, charter, freight and other related services. They also undertake sea transportation management services and...> More
Essar Ports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,597
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.45
News
Essar Ports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|421.86
|398.78
|5.79
|Other Income
|48.46
|36.48
|32.84
|Total Income
|470.32
|435.26
|8.05
|Total Expenses
|90.84
|73.91
|22.91
|Operating Profit
|379.48
|361.35
|5.02
|Net Profit
|104.97
|96.88
|8.35
|Equity Capital
|427.89
|427.89
|-
Essar Ports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Essar Ports
|130.70
|0.15
|5597.36
|GE Shipping Co
|357.00
|1.38
|5382.85
|S C I
|63.00
|-1.10
|2934.54
|Shreyas Shipping
|537.00
|0.75
|1179.25
Essar Ports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Essar Ports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.08%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.70%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.48%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.85%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.49%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|3.73%
|NA
|16.55%
|18.28%
Essar Ports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|130.50
|
|131.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|131.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|131.70
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|131.70
|All TIME Low/High
|3.15
|
|252.00
