Essel Propack Ltd.

BSE: 500135 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ESSELPACK ISIN Code: INE255A01020
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 253.80 1.55
(0.61%)
OPEN

253.50

 HIGH

256.00

 LOW

253.00
NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 253.75 1.25
(0.50%)
OPEN

255.20

 HIGH

255.95

 LOW

252.00
OPEN 253.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 252.25
VOLUME 1220
52-Week high 317.00
52-Week low 226.10
P/E 54.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,991
Buy Price 252.40
Buy Qty 40.00
Sell Price 254.65
Sell Qty 27.00
About Essel Propack Ltd.

Essel Propack Ltd

Essel Propack Ltd is the world's largest packaging company and was promoted by Essel Group. The company's principal activity is to produce laminated collapsible tubes. They also manufactures co-extruded tubes, plastic films, medical devices and other packaging related products. Their operations span over 15 countries with 25 plants. The company leads as the world's largest manufacturer with un...> More

Essel Propack Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,991
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 54.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Essel Propack Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 595.05 588.09 1.18
Other Income 7.06 20.49 -65.54
Total Income 602.11 608.58 -1.06
Total Expenses 485.72 495.86 -2.04
Operating Profit 116.39 112.72 3.26
Net Profit 40.75 39.76 2.49
Equity Capital 31.44 31.42 -
Essel Propack Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essel Propack 253.80 0.61 3991.01
Uflex 329.10 -4.19 2376.43
Huhtamaki PPL 307.00 1.02 2317.85
Polyplex Corpn 496.40 -0.28 1587.49
Essel Propack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.17
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 15.47
Insurance 1.05
Mutual Funds 3.68
Indian Public 10.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.93
Essel Propack Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/12 CD Equisearch Accumulate 292 PDF IconDetails
26/05 Centrum Broking Buy 259 PDF IconDetails
17/01 Centrum Broking Buy 244 PDF IconDetails
21/09 CD Equisearch Buy 224 PDF IconDetails
02/09 Motilal Oswal Neutral 218 PDF IconDetails
Essel Propack Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.55% -4.96% -0.07% -1.01%
1 Month -7.46% -9.33% -1.69% -0.98%
3 Month -7.49% -9.52% 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month -0.61% -2.06% 4.86% 4.21%
1 Year 8.79% 8.05% 16.50% 15.97%
3 Year 114.36% 115.13% 16.56% 18.23%

Essel Propack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 253.00
256.00
Week Low/High 244.00
270.00
Month Low/High 244.00
293.00
YEAR Low/High 226.10
317.00
All TIME Low/High 2.13
317.00

