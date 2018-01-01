Essel Propack Ltd.
|BSE: 500135
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ESSELPACK
|ISIN Code: INE255A01020
|BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|253.80
|
1.55
(0.61%)
|
OPEN
253.50
|
HIGH
256.00
|
LOW
253.00
|NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|253.75
|
1.25
(0.50%)
|
OPEN
255.20
|
HIGH
255.95
|
LOW
252.00
|OPEN
|253.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|252.25
|VOLUME
|1220
|52-Week high
|317.00
|52-Week low
|226.10
|P/E
|54.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,991
|Buy Price
|252.40
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|254.65
|Sell Qty
|27.00
|OPEN
|255.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|252.50
|VOLUME
|10094
|52-Week high
|315.55
|52-Week low
|225.25
|P/E
|54.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,991
|Buy Price
|253.35
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|253.75
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About Essel Propack Ltd.
Essel Propack Ltd is the world's largest packaging company and was promoted by Essel Group. The company's principal activity is to produce laminated collapsible tubes. They also manufactures co-extruded tubes, plastic films, medical devices and other packaging related products. Their operations span over 15 countries with 25 plants. The company leads as the world's largest manufacturer with un...> More
Essel Propack Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,991
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|54.00
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|120.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.95
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.48
Announcement
Essel Propack Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|595.05
|588.09
|1.18
|Other Income
|7.06
|20.49
|-65.54
|Total Income
|602.11
|608.58
|-1.06
|Total Expenses
|485.72
|495.86
|-2.04
|Operating Profit
|116.39
|112.72
|3.26
|Net Profit
|40.75
|39.76
|2.49
|Equity Capital
|31.44
|31.42
|-
Essel Propack Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Essel Propack
|253.80
|0.61
|3991.01
|Uflex
|329.10
|-4.19
|2376.43
|Huhtamaki PPL
|307.00
|1.02
|2317.85
|Polyplex Corpn
|496.40
|-0.28
|1587.49
Essel Propack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Essel Propack Ltd - Research Reports
Essel Propack Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|-4.96%
|-0.07%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-7.46%
|-9.33%
|-1.69%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|-7.49%
|-9.52%
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-0.61%
|-2.06%
|4.86%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|8.79%
|8.05%
|16.50%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|114.36%
|115.13%
|16.56%
|18.23%
Essel Propack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|253.00
|
|256.00
|Week Low/High
|244.00
|
|270.00
|Month Low/High
|244.00
|
|293.00
|YEAR Low/High
|226.10
|
|317.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.13
|
|317.00
