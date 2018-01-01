Ester Industries Ltd

Promoted by Sitaram Singhania, (managing director of Lohia Machines), along with J P Shroff, (an NRI businessman based in Singapore) Ester India is having a installed capacity 36000 tpa polyester chips,18000 tpa polyester films and 6000 tpa dope-dyed coarse denier polyester filament yarn. The total cost of the project was Rs 84.4 cr, which was part-financed by a public issue in Feb.'88. It was the...> More