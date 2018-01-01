Ester Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500136
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ESTER
|ISIN Code: INE778B01029
|BSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|59.30
|
0.80
(1.37%)
|
OPEN
59.00
|
HIGH
59.85
|
LOW
59.00
|NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar
|59.40
|
1.10
(1.89%)
|
OPEN
58.60
|
HIGH
59.95
|
LOW
58.40
|OPEN
|58.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.30
|VOLUME
|42704
|52-Week high
|77.00
|52-Week low
|30.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|494.56
|Buy Price
|59.40
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|59.50
|Sell Qty
|1133.00
About Ester Industries Ltd.
Promoted by Sitaram Singhania, (managing director of Lohia Machines), along with J P Shroff, (an NRI businessman based in Singapore) Ester India is having a installed capacity 36000 tpa polyester chips,18000 tpa polyester films and 6000 tpa dope-dyed coarse denier polyester filament yarn. The total cost of the project was Rs 84.4 cr, which was part-financed by a public issue in Feb.'88. It was the...> More
Ester Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|495
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.79
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Ester Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|197.14
|162.67
|21.19
|Other Income
|1.17
|1.7
|-31.18
|Total Income
|198.3
|164.37
|20.64
|Total Expenses
|183.3
|155.58
|17.82
|Operating Profit
|15
|8.8
|70.45
|Net Profit
|-0.66
|-5.03
|86.88
|Equity Capital
|41.7
|41.7
|-
Ester Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TCPL Packaging
|610.00
|-0.09
|555.10
|Cosmo Films
|276.10
|0.22
|536.74
|Everest Kanto
|45.55
|-5.40
|511.07
|Ester Inds.
|59.30
|1.37
|494.56
|Garware Polyest
|165.00
|-2.88
|384.78
|TPL Plastech
|468.95
|6.25
|365.78
|Emmbi Industries
|171.10
|-5.26
|302.68
Ester Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ester Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.98%
|-12.58%
|-0.07%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-10.49%
|-9.17%
|-1.69%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|58.34%
|61.41%
|1.49%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|55.85%
|54.69%
|4.86%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|48.44%
|45.59%
|16.50%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|228.53%
|191.18%
|16.56%
|18.32%
Ester Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.00
|
|59.85
|Week Low/High
|57.05
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|57.05
|
|69.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.00
|
|78.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|108.00
