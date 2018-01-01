JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ester Industries Ltd

Ester Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500136 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ESTER ISIN Code: INE778B01029
BSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 59.30 0.80
(1.37%)
OPEN

59.00

 HIGH

59.85

 LOW

59.00
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 59.40 1.10
(1.89%)
OPEN

58.60

 HIGH

59.95

 LOW

58.40
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 59.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.50
VOLUME 6314
52-Week high 77.50
52-Week low 30.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 495
Buy Price 59.15
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 59.30
Sell Qty 64.00
OPEN 59.00
CLOSE 58.50
VOLUME 6314
52-Week high 77.50
52-Week low 30.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 495
Buy Price 59.15
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 59.30
Sell Qty 64.00

About Ester Industries Ltd.

Ester Industries Ltd

Promoted by Sitaram Singhania, (managing director of Lohia Machines), along with J P Shroff, (an NRI businessman based in Singapore) Ester India is having a installed capacity 36000 tpa polyester chips,18000 tpa polyester films and 6000 tpa dope-dyed coarse denier polyester filament yarn. The total cost of the project was Rs 84.4 cr, which was part-financed by a public issue in Feb.'88. It was the...> More

Ester Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   495
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ester Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 197.14 162.67 21.19
Other Income 1.17 1.7 -31.18
Total Income 198.3 164.37 20.64
Total Expenses 183.3 155.58 17.82
Operating Profit 15 8.8 70.45
Net Profit -0.66 -5.03 86.88
Equity Capital 41.7 41.7 -
> More on Ester Industries Ltd Financials Results

Ester Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCPL Packaging 610.00 -0.09 555.10
Cosmo Films 276.10 0.22 536.74
Everest Kanto 45.55 -5.40 511.07
Ester Inds. 59.30 1.37 494.56
Garware Polyest 165.00 -2.88 384.78
TPL Plastech 468.95 6.25 365.78
Emmbi Industries 171.10 -5.26 302.68
> More on Ester Industries Ltd Peer Group

Ester Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.14
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 19.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.76
> More on Ester Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ester Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.98% -12.58% -0.07% -0.93%
1 Month -10.49% -9.17% -1.69% -0.90%
3 Month 58.34% 61.41% 1.49% 0.93%
6 Month 55.85% 54.69% 4.86% 4.29%
1 Year 48.44% 45.59% 16.50% 16.07%
3 Year 228.53% 191.18% 16.56% 18.32%

Ester Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.00
59.85
Week Low/High 57.05
68.00
Month Low/High 57.05
69.00
YEAR Low/High 30.00
78.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
108.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ester Industries: