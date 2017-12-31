Eureka Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521137
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE958A01011
|BSE 13:48 | 22 Feb
|3.00
|
0.10
(3.45%)
|
OPEN
3.00
|
HIGH
3.00
|
LOW
3.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Eureka Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.90
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.90
|P/E
|300.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.00
|Sell Qty
|800.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|300.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Eureka Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in the year 1992 Eureka Industries Ltd started its commercial production of Spinning project from November 1994. Their was some delay in the implementation of the project due to late deliveries of machinery by the suppliers. This company was promoted under the leadership of Mrs. Anna R. Malhotra Mr. Rajesh R. Mehta with an object to produce and sale Yarn. Yarn itself has a wide ap...> More
Eureka Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|300.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.03
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 09Th February 2018
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 30.09.2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th November 2017
-
Compliance Certificate Reg. 7(3) For Period Ended 30.09.2017
Eureka Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|8.75
|8.75
|-
Eureka Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Peeti Securities
|7.48
|1.91
|2.80
|RSC Internl.
|4.58
|4.81
|2.63
|Indus Fila
|1.27
|-4.51
|2.63
|Eureka Inds.
|3.00
|3.45
|2.62
|VTX Indust.
|1.43
|4.38
|2.60
|Suncity Synth.
|5.16
|-4.97
|2.55
|GSL Nova Petro.
|0.91
|-4.21
|2.46
Eureka Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Eureka Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Eureka Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.00
|
|3.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|3.00
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.90
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|45.00
