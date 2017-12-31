Eureka Industries Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1992 Eureka Industries Ltd started its commercial production of Spinning project from November 1994. Their was some delay in the implementation of the project due to late deliveries of machinery by the suppliers. This company was promoted under the leadership of Mrs. Anna R. Malhotra Mr. Rajesh R. Mehta with an object to produce and sale Yarn. Yarn itself has a wide ap...> More