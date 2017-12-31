JUST IN
Eureka Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521137 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE958A01011
BSE 13:48 | 22 Feb 3.00 0.10
(3.45%)
OPEN

3.00

 HIGH

3.00

 LOW

3.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Eureka Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.90
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.90
P/E 300.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.00
Sell Qty 800.00
OPEN 3.00
CLOSE 2.90
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 3.00
52-Week low 2.90
P/E 300.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.00
Sell Qty 800.00

About Eureka Industries Ltd.

Eureka Industries Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1992 Eureka Industries Ltd started its commercial production of Spinning project from November 1994. Their was some delay in the implementation of the project due to late deliveries of machinery by the suppliers. This company was promoted under the leadership of Mrs. Anna R. Malhotra Mr. Rajesh R. Mehta with an object to produce and sale Yarn. Yarn itself has a wide ap...

Eureka Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 300.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eureka Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 8.75 8.75 -
> More on Eureka Industries Ltd Financials Results

Eureka Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Peeti Securities 7.48 1.91 2.80
RSC Internl. 4.58 4.81 2.63
Indus Fila 1.27 -4.51 2.63
Eureka Inds. 3.00 3.45 2.62
VTX Indust. 1.43 4.38 2.60
Suncity Synth. 5.16 -4.97 2.55
GSL Nova Petro. 0.91 -4.21 2.46
> More on Eureka Industries Ltd Peer Group

Eureka Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.87
> More on Eureka Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Eureka Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Eureka Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.00
3.00
Week Low/High 0.00
3.00
Month Low/High 3.00
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.90
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
45.00

