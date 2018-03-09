Euro Asia Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 530929
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE535P01015
|BSE 14:36 | 09 Mar
|5.89
|
0.28
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
5.85
|
HIGH
5.89
|
LOW
5.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Euro Asia Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.61
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|6.40
|52-Week low
|4.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|5.89
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Euro Asia Exports Ltd.
Incorporated as Interads Export Division Pvt Ltd in 1981, the company was renamed as Interads Export Pvt Ltd in Sep.'94. It became a public limited company in Nov.'94 and the name was changed to Interads Export. The company was promoted by Vishwanath, Kanwal Dev Singh Bali, Sat Prakash Chopra, Sunil K Sharma and Naresh Chhibba. Later on, Kanwal Dev Singh Bali left the organisation due to preoccupa...> More
Euro Asia Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.59
Euro Asia Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.19
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.19
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.18
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.01
|-400
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|0.01
|-400
|Equity Capital
|1.57
|1.57
|-
Euro Asia Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sunitee Chem.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.04
|Cistro Telelink
|0.20
|0.00
|1.03
|Aashee Infotech
|2.55
|-0.39
|0.95
|Kohinoor Techno
|2.20
|4.76
|0.92
|Euro Asia
|5.89
|4.99
|0.92
|Trijal Inds.
|1.83
|0.00
|0.92
|Meuse Kara
|1.00
|-4.76
|0.86
Euro Asia Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Euro Asia Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|15.49%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.80%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Euro Asia Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.85
|
|5.89
|Week Low/High
|5.61
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.90
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.90
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.25
|
|20.00
