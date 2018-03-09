JUST IN
Euro Asia Exports Ltd.

BSE: 530929 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE535P01015
BSE 14:36 | 09 Mar 5.89 0.28
(4.99%)
OPEN

5.85

 HIGH

5.89

 LOW

5.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Euro Asia Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.61
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 6.40
52-Week low 4.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 5.89
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Euro Asia Exports Ltd.

Euro Asia Exports Ltd

Incorporated as Interads Export Division Pvt Ltd in 1981, the company was renamed as Interads Export Pvt Ltd in Sep.'94. It became a public limited company in Nov.'94 and the name was changed to Interads Export. The company was promoted by Vishwanath, Kanwal Dev Singh Bali, Sat Prakash Chopra, Sunil K Sharma and Naresh Chhibba. Later on, Kanwal Dev Singh Bali left the organisation due to preoccupa...

Euro Asia Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Euro Asia Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.19 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.18 -83.33
Operating Profit -0.03 0.01 -400
Net Profit -0.03 0.01 -400
Equity Capital 1.57 1.57 -
> More on Euro Asia Exports Ltd Financials Results

Euro Asia Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
Cistro Telelink 0.20 0.00 1.03
Aashee Infotech 2.55 -0.39 0.95
Kohinoor Techno 2.20 4.76 0.92
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86
> More on Euro Asia Exports Ltd Peer Group

Euro Asia Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.62
> More on Euro Asia Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Euro Asia Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 15.49% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.80% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Euro Asia Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.85
5.89
Week Low/High 5.61
6.00
Month Low/High 4.90
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.90
6.00
All TIME Low/High 4.25
20.00

