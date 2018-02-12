Euro Leder Fashion Ltd.
About Euro Leder Fashion Ltd.
Euro Leder Fashion Limited manufactures and sells leather garments in India. It primarily offers leather jackets and wallets. The company exports its products. Euro Leder Fashion Limited is based in Chennai, India. Euro Leder Fashion Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992, by a private Indian party and mainly produces article of leather. The company has plants located at Pallavaram, Chennai, in...> More
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
-
Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Monday The 12Th February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.08
|13.43
|64.41
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.92
|14.13
|Total Income
|23.13
|14.35
|61.18
|Total Expenses
|22.18
|13.76
|61.19
|Operating Profit
|0.95
|0.59
|61.02
|Net Profit
|0.27
|0.04
|575
|Equity Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|-
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sarup Industries
|62.50
|-4.94
|20.31
|Mayur Leather
|18.95
|4.99
|9.15
|NB Footwear
|6.00
|0.00
|8.10
|Euro Leder Fash
|18.05
|-5.00
|8.07
|Worldwide Leath.
|7.00
|0.00
|2.08
|Welterman Intl.
|4.13
|-4.84
|1.83
|Unimode Overseas
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.80
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-33.88%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.98%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|61.02%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.05
|
|18.05
|Week Low/High
|18.05
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|18.05
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.65
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|29.00
