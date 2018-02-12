JUST IN
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd.

BSE: 526468 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE940E01011
BSE 13:27 | 12 Mar 18.05 -0.95
(-5.00%)
OPEN

18.05

 HIGH

18.05

 LOW

18.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.00
VOLUME 51
52-Week high 29.45
52-Week low 12.65
P/E 10.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.05
Sell Qty 449.00
About Euro Leder Fashion Ltd.

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd

Euro Leder Fashion Limited manufactures and sells leather garments in India. It primarily offers leather jackets and wallets. The company exports its products. Euro Leder Fashion Limited is based in Chennai, India. Euro Leder Fashion Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992, by a private Indian party and mainly produces article of leather. The company has plants located at Pallavaram, Chennai, in...> More

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.08 13.43 64.41
Other Income 1.05 0.92 14.13
Total Income 23.13 14.35 61.18
Total Expenses 22.18 13.76 61.19
Operating Profit 0.95 0.59 61.02
Net Profit 0.27 0.04 575
Equity Capital 3.91 3.91 -
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sarup Industries 62.50 -4.94 20.31
Mayur Leather 18.95 4.99 9.15
NB Footwear 6.00 0.00 8.10
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07
Worldwide Leath. 7.00 0.00 2.08
Welterman Intl. 4.13 -4.84 1.83
Unimode Overseas 3.61 -5.00 1.80
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.40
Indian Public 58.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.07
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -33.88% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.98% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 61.02% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.05
18.05
Week Low/High 18.05
21.00
Month Low/High 18.05
21.00
YEAR Low/High 12.65
29.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
29.00

