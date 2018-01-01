Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 521014
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: EUROTEXIND
|ISIN Code: INE022C01012
|BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar
|33.65
|
-3.75
(-10.03%)
|
OPEN
34.00
|
HIGH
34.90
|
LOW
33.55
|NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|34.00
|
-0.40
(-1.16%)
|
OPEN
34.60
|
HIGH
37.00
|
LOW
34.00
About Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd.
Belonging to the Patodia group and promoted by PBM Polytex, Eurotex Industries & Exports commenced manufacture in 1989. The company manufactures cotton yarn of various counts -- from 30s to 100s. It diversified into the processing of yarn and manufacture of woven and knitted superfine cotton fabric of international standards, for which it came out with a rights issue at a premium in Oct.'92. Th...> More
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|29
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Aug 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|55.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
Announcement
-
LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017.
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017.
-
-
-
-
SUB: NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVING THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31S
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|73.54
|59.58
|23.43
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.02
|1850
|Total Income
|73.93
|59.6
|24.04
|Total Expenses
|72.4
|62.12
|16.55
|Operating Profit
|1.52
|-2.52
|160.32
|Net Profit
|-1.11
|-4.97
|77.67
|Equity Capital
|8.74
|8.74
|-
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Acknit Indus.
|103.45
|-4.21
|31.45
|Valson Inds.
|39.30
|0.51
|30.10
|Women's Next
|66.00
|0.08
|29.77
|Eurotex Inds.
|33.65
|-10.03
|29.44
|Advance Syntex
|32.25
|-4.87
|29.35
|Vippy Spinpro
|47.50
|0.53
|27.88
|Pasupati Spinng.
|29.40
|2.80
|27.46
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.44%
|-3.68%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|-0.73%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.51%
|-8.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.51%
|-12.37%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.24%
|5.10%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|47.59%
|49.45%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.55
|
|34.90
|Week Low/High
|31.05
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|31.05
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.65
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.20
|
|275.00
