Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd.

BSE: 521014 Sector: Industrials
NSE: EUROTEXIND ISIN Code: INE022C01012
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 33.65 -3.75
(-10.03%)
OPEN

34.00

 HIGH

34.90

 LOW

33.55
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 34.00 -0.40
(-1.16%)
OPEN

34.60

 HIGH

37.00

 LOW

34.00
About Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd

Belonging to the Patodia group and promoted by PBM Polytex, Eurotex Industries & Exports commenced manufacture in 1989. The company manufactures cotton yarn of various counts -- from 30s to 100s. It diversified into the processing of yarn and manufacture of woven and knitted superfine cotton fabric of international standards, for which it came out with a rights issue at a premium in Oct.'92. Th...> More

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 73.54 59.58 23.43
Other Income 0.39 0.02 1850
Total Income 73.93 59.6 24.04
Total Expenses 72.4 62.12 16.55
Operating Profit 1.52 -2.52 160.32
Net Profit -1.11 -4.97 77.67
Equity Capital 8.74 8.74 -
> More on Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Financials Results

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Acknit Indus. 103.45 -4.21 31.45
Valson Inds. 39.30 0.51 30.10
Women's Next 66.00 0.08 29.77
Eurotex Inds. 33.65 -10.03 29.44
Advance Syntex 32.25 -4.87 29.35
Vippy Spinpro 47.50 0.53 27.88
Pasupati Spinng. 29.40 2.80 27.46
> More on Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Peer Group

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.99
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 22.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.49
> More on Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.44% -3.68% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA -0.73% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.51% -8.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.51% -12.37% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.24% 5.10% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 47.59% 49.45% 17.24% 19.02%

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.55
34.90
Week Low/High 31.05
38.00
Month Low/High 31.05
41.00
YEAR Low/High 28.65
51.00
All TIME Low/High 6.20
275.00

