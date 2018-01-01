Everest Industries Ltd

Everest Industries Ltd., formerly known as Eternit Everest commenced business by taking over, as a growing concern, the erstwhile Asbestos Cement (India) at Kymore, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures fibre based cement products,such as sheets for roofing and interiors as well as Non Asbestos flat sheets for varied applications including pre-fab housing. The company was the first to manufactu...> More