Everest Industries Ltd.

BSE: 508906 Sector: Industrials
NSE: EVERESTIND ISIN Code: INE295A01018
BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 473.05 -7.30
(-1.52%)
OPEN

487.00

 HIGH

487.00

 LOW

469.00
NSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar 475.40 -4.95
(-1.03%)
OPEN

481.05

 HIGH

487.50

 LOW

469.00
About Everest Industries Ltd.

Everest Industries Ltd

Everest Industries Ltd., formerly known as Eternit Everest commenced business by taking over, as a growing concern, the erstwhile Asbestos Cement (India) at Kymore, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures fibre based cement products,such as sheets for roofing and interiors as well as Non Asbestos flat sheets for varied applications including pre-fab housing. The company was the first to manufactu...> More

Everest Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   739
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.99
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 231.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Everest Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 290.62 249.96 16.27
Other Income 2.88 2.14 34.58
Total Income 293.5 252.1 16.42
Total Expenses 272.74 259.51 5.1
Operating Profit 20.76 -7.41 380.16
Net Profit 9.43 -14.15 166.64
Equity Capital 15.55 15.39 -
> More on Everest Industries Ltd Financials Results

Everest Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramco Inds. 244.65 0.66 2121.12
Hil Ltd 1610.00 -2.15 1201.06
Visaka Inds. 658.00 2.97 1044.90
Everest Inds. 473.05 -1.52 738.90
Sahyadri Inds. 267.55 0.22 255.78
BIGBLOC Const. 164.00 0.77 232.22
A Infrastructure 92.75 4.98 98.87
> More on Everest Industries Ltd Peer Group

Everest Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.36
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 1.85
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.95
Indian Public 33.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.85
> More on Everest Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Everest Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.31% -12.01% 0.19% -0.80%
1 Month -16.37% -14.67% -1.43% -0.77%
3 Month -9.81% -8.45% 1.75% 1.06%
6 Month 36.23% 36.98% 5.14% 4.43%
1 Year 122.72% 134.94% 16.80% 16.22%
3 Year 50.60% 51.18% 16.87% 18.48%

Everest Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 469.00
487.00
Week Low/High 469.00
539.00
Month Low/High 469.00
590.00
YEAR Low/High 190.00
637.00
All TIME Low/High 15.85
637.00

