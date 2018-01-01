Everest Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 508906
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: EVERESTIND
|ISIN Code: INE295A01018
|BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|473.05
|
-7.30
(-1.52%)
|
OPEN
487.00
|
HIGH
487.00
|
LOW
469.00
|NSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar
|475.40
|
-4.95
(-1.03%)
|
OPEN
481.05
|
HIGH
487.50
|
LOW
469.00
|OPEN
|487.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|480.35
|VOLUME
|5071
|52-Week high
|636.90
|52-Week low
|190.00
|P/E
|15.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|739
|Buy Price
|473.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|474.05
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|481.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|480.35
|VOLUME
|19739
|52-Week high
|637.95
|52-Week low
|189.00
|P/E
|15.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|739
|Buy Price
|474.40
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|475.95
|Sell Qty
|22.00
|OPEN
|487.00
|CLOSE
|480.35
|VOLUME
|5071
|52-Week high
|636.90
|52-Week low
|190.00
|P/E
|15.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|739
|Buy Price
|473.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|474.05
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|481.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|480.35
|VOLUME
|19739
|52-Week high
|637.95
|52-Week low
|189.00
|P/E
|15.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|738.90
|Buy Price
|474.40
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|475.95
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Everest Industries Ltd.
Everest Industries Ltd., formerly known as Eternit Everest commenced business by taking over, as a growing concern, the erstwhile Asbestos Cement (India) at Kymore, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures fibre based cement products,such as sheets for roofing and interiors as well as Non Asbestos flat sheets for varied applications including pre-fab housing. The company was the first to manufactu...> More
Everest Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|739
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|29.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.99
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.21
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|231.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.04
Announcement
-
Everest Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Everest Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
Everest Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|290.62
|249.96
|16.27
|Other Income
|2.88
|2.14
|34.58
|Total Income
|293.5
|252.1
|16.42
|Total Expenses
|272.74
|259.51
|5.1
|Operating Profit
|20.76
|-7.41
|380.16
|Net Profit
|9.43
|-14.15
|166.64
|Equity Capital
|15.55
|15.39
|-
Everest Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ramco Inds.
|244.65
|0.66
|2121.12
|Hil Ltd
|1610.00
|-2.15
|1201.06
|Visaka Inds.
|658.00
|2.97
|1044.90
|Everest Inds.
|473.05
|-1.52
|738.90
|Sahyadri Inds.
|267.55
|0.22
|255.78
|BIGBLOC Const.
|164.00
|0.77
|232.22
|A Infrastructure
|92.75
|4.98
|98.87
Everest Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Everest Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.31%
|-12.01%
|0.19%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-16.37%
|-14.67%
|-1.43%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|-9.81%
|-8.45%
|1.75%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|36.23%
|36.98%
|5.14%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|122.72%
|134.94%
|16.80%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|50.60%
|51.18%
|16.87%
|18.48%
Everest Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|469.00
|
|487.00
|Week Low/High
|469.00
|
|539.00
|Month Low/High
|469.00
|
|590.00
|YEAR Low/High
|190.00
|
|637.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.85
|
|637.00
Quick Links for Everest Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices