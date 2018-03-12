JUST IN
Everest Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524790 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE334C01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 137.00 -6.00
(-4.20%)
OPEN

136.35

 HIGH

138.25

 LOW

136.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Everest Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Everest Organics Ltd.

Everest Organics Ltd

Everest Organics was incorporated at Hyderabad in Feb.'93. It was promoted by S K Srihari Raju and S K Chittiramabhadra Raju. The company set up a plant at Aroor, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture bulk drugs and formulations. It came out with a public issue in Jan.'95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of ciprofloxacin and omerprazole commenced in Feb.'96. The company preferred ...> More

Everest Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   110
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Everest Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.92 27.62 -2.53
Other Income 0.71 0.82 -13.41
Total Income 27.63 28.44 -2.85
Total Expenses 24.94 25.78 -3.26
Operating Profit 2.69 2.66 1.13
Net Profit 0.99 1.02 -2.94
Equity Capital 7.29 7.29 -
Everest Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Orchid Pharma 12.95 -4.78 115.20
Aarey Drugs 55.40 0.82 111.24
Nutraplus India 32.20 -4.87 109.80
Everest Organics 137.00 -4.20 109.60
Syncom Formul. 1.33 -1.48 103.83
Lactose (India) 102.00 0.74 100.47
Bharat Immunolog 20.35 -3.33 87.87
Everest Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.21
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.88
Everest Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.44% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.37% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.04% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.09% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 64.86% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Everest Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 136.35
138.25
Week Low/High 127.35
150.00
Month Low/High 127.35
154.00
YEAR Low/High 68.50
184.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
184.00

