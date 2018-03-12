Everest Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524790
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE334C01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|137.00
|
-6.00
(-4.20%)
|
OPEN
136.35
|
HIGH
138.25
|
LOW
136.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Everest Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|136.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|143.00
|VOLUME
|456
|52-Week high
|183.65
|52-Week low
|68.50
|P/E
|50.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|110
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|137.00
|Sell Qty
|70.00
About Everest Organics Ltd.
Everest Organics was incorporated at Hyderabad in Feb.'93. It was promoted by S K Srihari Raju and S K Chittiramabhadra Raju. The company set up a plant at Aroor, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture bulk drugs and formulations. It came out with a public issue in Jan.'95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of ciprofloxacin and omerprazole commenced in Feb.'96. The company preferred ...> More
Everest Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|110
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|50.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.33
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday 12Th Day Of February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
Everest Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.92
|27.62
|-2.53
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.82
|-13.41
|Total Income
|27.63
|28.44
|-2.85
|Total Expenses
|24.94
|25.78
|-3.26
|Operating Profit
|2.69
|2.66
|1.13
|Net Profit
|0.99
|1.02
|-2.94
|Equity Capital
|7.29
|7.29
|-
Everest Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Orchid Pharma
|12.95
|-4.78
|115.20
|Aarey Drugs
|55.40
|0.82
|111.24
|Nutraplus India
|32.20
|-4.87
|109.80
|Everest Organics
|137.00
|-4.20
|109.60
|Syncom Formul.
|1.33
|-1.48
|103.83
|Lactose (India)
|102.00
|0.74
|100.47
|Bharat Immunolog
|20.35
|-3.33
|87.87
Everest Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Everest Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.37%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.04%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.09%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|64.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Everest Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|136.35
|
|138.25
|Week Low/High
|127.35
|
|150.00
|Month Low/High
|127.35
|
|154.00
|YEAR Low/High
|68.50
|
|184.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|184.00
