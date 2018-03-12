Everest Organics Ltd

Everest Organics was incorporated at Hyderabad in Feb.'93. It was promoted by S K Srihari Raju and S K Chittiramabhadra Raju. The company set up a plant at Aroor, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture bulk drugs and formulations. It came out with a public issue in Jan.'95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production of ciprofloxacin and omerprazole commenced in Feb.'96. The company preferred ...> More