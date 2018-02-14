JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Evergreen Textiles Ltd

Evergreen Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 514060 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE229N01010
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 16 Aug Evergreen Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Evergreen Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 11.88
52-Week low 11.88
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.88
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 11.88
CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 11.88
52-Week low 11.88
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.88
Sell Qty 100.00

About Evergreen Textiles Ltd.

Evergreen Textiles Ltd

EVERGREEN TEXTILES LIMITED incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the state of Maharashtra on 4th October 1985. is a company which was engaged in manufacturing bleaching dyeing printing knitting in High Pile Fur Fabrics cloth and other fabrics made from acrylic polyester cotton silk artificial silk wool and other suitable materials. At present there is no operation in the Company. However Boa...> More

Evergreen Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -13.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Evergreen Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 4.8 4.8 -
> More on Evergreen Textiles Ltd Financials Results

Evergreen Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhilwara Spinner 9.00 -4.26 6.08
Minaxi Textiles 1.18 -1.67 5.83
Swadeshi Polytex 14.75 4.98 5.75
Evergreen Tex. 11.88 -4.96 5.70
Paras Petrofils 0.17 0.00 5.68
Thomas Scott 16.75 -4.83 5.68
Abhishek Corp. 3.44 -4.71 5.51
> More on Evergreen Textiles Ltd Peer Group

Evergreen Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.01
Banks/FIs 0.98
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.13
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.92
> More on Evergreen Textiles Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Evergreen Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

Evergreen Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.88
11.88
Week Low/High 0.00
11.88
Month Low/High 0.00
11.88
YEAR Low/High 11.88
12.00
All TIME Low/High 4.55
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Evergreen Textiles: