Evergreen Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 514060
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE229N01010
|BSE LIVE 13:45 | 16 Aug
|Evergreen Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Evergreen Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|11.88
|52-Week low
|11.88
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.88
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Evergreen Textiles Ltd.
EVERGREEN TEXTILES LIMITED incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the state of Maharashtra on 4th October 1985. is a company which was engaged in manufacturing bleaching dyeing printing knitting in High Pile Fur Fabrics cloth and other fabrics made from acrylic polyester cotton silk artificial silk wool and other suitable materials. At present there is no operation in the Company. However Boa...> More
Evergreen Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-13.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.87
Evergreen Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.8
|4.8
|-
Evergreen Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhilwara Spinner
|9.00
|-4.26
|6.08
|Minaxi Textiles
|1.18
|-1.67
|5.83
|Swadeshi Polytex
|14.75
|4.98
|5.75
|Evergreen Tex.
|11.88
|-4.96
|5.70
|Paras Petrofils
|0.17
|0.00
|5.68
|Thomas Scott
|16.75
|-4.83
|5.68
|Abhishek Corp.
|3.44
|-4.71
|5.51
Evergreen Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Evergreen Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Evergreen Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.88
|
|11.88
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.88
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.88
|YEAR Low/High
|11.88
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.55
|
|80.00
