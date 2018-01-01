Everlon Synthetics Ltd

Everlon Synthetics Limited was incorporated in the year 1989. The company is manufacturing Polyester Texturised yarn which is used for manufacture of Synthetic Fabrics like suitings, shirtings, sarees, dress materials , knitted fabrics etc. The company is having its factory at Silvassa (Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and are having 4 Draw Texturising Machines of 312 spindles each. Th...> More