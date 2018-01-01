JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Everlon Synthetics Ltd

Everlon Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 514358 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE339D01034
BSE 13:18 | 12 Mar 13.80 -0.70
(-4.83%)
OPEN

13.80

 HIGH

13.80

 LOW

13.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Everlon Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.50
VOLUME 412
52-Week high 26.40
52-Week low 12.70
P/E 8.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 13.80
Buy Qty 88.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.80
CLOSE 14.50
VOLUME 412
52-Week high 26.40
52-Week low 12.70
P/E 8.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 13.80
Buy Qty 88.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Everlon Synthetics Ltd.

Everlon Synthetics Ltd

Everlon Synthetics Limited was incorporated in the year 1989. The company is manufacturing Polyester Texturised yarn which is used for manufacture of Synthetic Fabrics like suitings, shirtings, sarees, dress materials , knitted fabrics etc. The company is having its factory at Silvassa (Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and are having 4 Draw Texturising Machines of 312 spindles each. Th...> More

Everlon Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Everlon Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.77 9.64 1.35
Other Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Income 9.78 9.67 1.14
Total Expenses 9.3 9.66 -3.73
Operating Profit 0.48 0.01 4700
Net Profit 0.34 -0.13 361.54
Equity Capital 5.62 5.62 -
> More on Everlon Synthetics Ltd Financials Results

Everlon Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rainbow Denim 6.18 -4.92 8.21
Uniroyal Ind 9.85 1.55 8.15
Hisar Spg. Mills 21.40 0.00 8.00
Everlon Synth 13.80 -4.83 7.76
Advance Lifes. 24.70 0.00 7.68
Tatia Global 0.50 -3.85 7.58
Omnitex Inds 17.85 0.00 7.50
> More on Everlon Synthetics Ltd Peer Group

Everlon Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.60
> More on Everlon Synthetics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Everlon Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.87% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Everlon Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.80
13.80
Week Low/High 13.80
15.00
Month Low/High 13.80
17.00
YEAR Low/High 12.70
26.00
All TIME Low/High 6.80
183.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Everlon Synthetics: