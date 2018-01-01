Everlon Synthetics Ltd.
About Everlon Synthetics Ltd.
Everlon Synthetics Limited was incorporated in the year 1989. The company is manufacturing Polyester Texturised yarn which is used for manufacture of Synthetic Fabrics like suitings, shirtings, sarees, dress materials , knitted fabrics etc. The company is having its factory at Silvassa (Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and are having 4 Draw Texturising Machines of 312 spindles each. Th...> More
Everlon Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.41
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.38
Everlon Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.77
|9.64
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Total Income
|9.78
|9.67
|1.14
|Total Expenses
|9.3
|9.66
|-3.73
|Operating Profit
|0.48
|0.01
|4700
|Net Profit
|0.34
|-0.13
|361.54
|Equity Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|-
Everlon Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rainbow Denim
|6.18
|-4.92
|8.21
|Uniroyal Ind
|9.85
|1.55
|8.15
|Hisar Spg. Mills
|21.40
|0.00
|8.00
|Everlon Synth
|13.80
|-4.83
|7.76
|Advance Lifes.
|24.70
|0.00
|7.68
|Tatia Global
|0.50
|-3.85
|7.58
|Omnitex Inds
|17.85
|0.00
|7.50
Everlon Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.87%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Everlon Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.80
|
|13.80
|Week Low/High
|13.80
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|13.80
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.70
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.80
|
|183.00
