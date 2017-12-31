JUST IN
Excel Castronics Ltd.

BSE: 526735 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE501O01036
BSE 15:08 | 12 Mar 0.87 -0.04
(-4.40%)
OPEN

0.87

 HIGH

0.87

 LOW

0.87
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Excel Castronics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Excel Castronics Ltd.

Excel Castronics Ltd

Ahmedabad Gases Ltd. was incorporated as a private limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was later converted into a public limited company vide a Special Resolution passed by the Company and fresh Certificate was obtained. After incorporation, the Company started trading activities in industrial gases from August, 1992.

Excel Castronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Excel Castronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.17 32.11 -93.24
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 2.17 32.19 -93.26
Total Expenses 1.89 31.49 -94
Operating Profit 0.27 0.7 -61.43
Net Profit -0.05 0.03 -266.67
Equity Capital 8.14 8.14 -
Excel Castronics Ltd Financials Results

Excel Castronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Omega Ag Seeds 5.00 0.00 3.95
Ashoka Refinerie 11.38 -4.93 3.87
Crown Tours 12.35 -5.00 3.83
Excel Castro 0.87 -4.40 3.54
Mahasagar Travel 4.42 -4.95 3.47
Suryo Foods 8.30 -4.49 3.29
Timbor Home 2.21 -4.74 3.26
Excel Castronics Ltd Peer Group

Excel Castronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 76.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.63
Excel Castronics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Excel Castronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.40% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -69.47% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -97.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Excel Castronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.87
0.87
Week Low/High 0.87
1.00
Month Low/High 0.87
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.71
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
98.00

