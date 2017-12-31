Excel Castronics Ltd.
|BSE: 526735
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE501O01036
|BSE 15:08 | 12 Mar
|0.87
|
-0.04
(-4.40%)
|
OPEN
0.87
|
HIGH
0.87
|
LOW
0.87
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Excel Castronics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.91
|VOLUME
|1300
|52-Week high
|3.10
|52-Week low
|0.71
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.87
|Sell Qty
|100169.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Excel Castronics Ltd.
Ahmedabad Gases Ltd. was incorporated as a private limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was later converted into a public limited company vide a Special Resolution passed by the Company and fresh Certificate was obtained. After incorporation, the Company started trading activities in industrial gases from August, 1992....> More
Excel Castronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
Announcement
-
-
Sub: Intimation Of Adjourned Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December
-
-
-
Excel Castronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.17
|32.11
|-93.24
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|2.17
|32.19
|-93.26
|Total Expenses
|1.89
|31.49
|-94
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.7
|-61.43
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|0.03
|-266.67
|Equity Capital
|8.14
|8.14
|-
Excel Castronics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Omega Ag Seeds
|5.00
|0.00
|3.95
|Ashoka Refinerie
|11.38
|-4.93
|3.87
|Crown Tours
|12.35
|-5.00
|3.83
|Excel Castro
|0.87
|-4.40
|3.54
|Mahasagar Travel
|4.42
|-4.95
|3.47
|Suryo Foods
|8.30
|-4.49
|3.29
|Timbor Home
|2.21
|-4.74
|3.26
Excel Castronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Excel Castronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.40%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-69.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-97.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Excel Castronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.87
|
|0.87
|Week Low/High
|0.87
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.87
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.71
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|98.00
