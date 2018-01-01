JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Excel Industries Ltd

Excel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500650 Sector: Industrials
NSE: EXCELINDUS ISIN Code: INE369A01029
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 868.00 9.80
(1.14%)
OPEN

856.00

 HIGH

883.45

 LOW

856.00
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 866.10 4.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

878.00

 HIGH

888.00

 LOW

863.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 856.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 858.20
VOLUME 1752
52-Week high 968.60
52-Week low 343.30
P/E 25.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,092
Buy Price 862.45
Buy Qty 60.00
Sell Price 869.25
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 856.00
CLOSE 858.20
VOLUME 1752
52-Week high 968.60
52-Week low 343.30
P/E 25.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,092
Buy Price 862.45
Buy Qty 60.00
Sell Price 869.25
Sell Qty 10.00

About Excel Industries Ltd.

Excel Industries Ltd

Excel Industries, incorporated in 1960 is part of A C Shroff's Excel Group and is into manufacture of industrial chemicals, speciality chemicals, bio-fertilisers and bio-remediation technologies. As part of its restructuring plan the company has divested its Agri business(Pesticides) to Excel Crop Care Ltd(erstwhile West Coast Oxygen Ltd), a group company w.e.f April 1, 2002. Global Pesticide majo...> More

Excel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,092
EPS - TTM () [*S] 33.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.55
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 294.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Excel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 146.77 91.67 60.11
Other Income 0.91 2.2 -58.64
Total Income 147.68 93.87 57.32
Total Expenses 115.15 86.77 32.71
Operating Profit 32.53 7.09 358.82
Net Profit 19.56 1.18 1557.63
Equity Capital 6.29 6.29 -
> More on Excel Industries Ltd Financials Results

Excel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Camlin Fine 104.20 1.02 1262.90
Alkyl Amines 603.00 -0.49 1230.12
Oriental Carbon 1065.00 -2.54 1096.95
Excel Inds. 868.00 1.14 1091.94
Jayant Agro Org. 340.00 -2.06 1020.00
Foseco India 1540.00 -2.06 984.06
Ultramarine Pig. 312.00 0.87 911.04
> More on Excel Industries Ltd Peer Group

Excel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.39
Banks/FIs 7.72
FIIs 0.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.18
> More on Excel Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Excel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.05% 1.73% -0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -6.11% -4.19% -1.69% -0.93%
3 Month 38.24% 34.15% 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month 101.65% 99.91% 4.86% 4.26%
1 Year 144.06% 140.22% 16.50% 16.03%
3 Year 180.82% 172.74% 16.56% 18.29%

Excel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 856.00
883.45
Week Low/High 846.00
945.00
Month Low/High 801.00
945.00
YEAR Low/High 343.30
969.00
All TIME Low/High 20.67
969.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Excel Industries: