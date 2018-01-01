Excel Industries Ltd.
About Excel Industries Ltd.
Excel Industries, incorporated in 1960 is part of A C Shroff's Excel Group and is into manufacture of industrial chemicals, speciality chemicals, bio-fertilisers and bio-remediation technologies. As part of its restructuring plan the company has divested its Agri business(Pesticides) to Excel Crop Care Ltd(erstwhile West Coast Oxygen Ltd), a group company w.e.f April 1, 2002. Global Pesticide majo...> More
Excel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,092
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|33.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.55
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|120.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|294.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.95
Excel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|146.77
|91.67
|60.11
|Other Income
|0.91
|2.2
|-58.64
|Total Income
|147.68
|93.87
|57.32
|Total Expenses
|115.15
|86.77
|32.71
|Operating Profit
|32.53
|7.09
|358.82
|Net Profit
|19.56
|1.18
|1557.63
|Equity Capital
|6.29
|6.29
|-
Excel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Camlin Fine
|104.20
|1.02
|1262.90
|Alkyl Amines
|603.00
|-0.49
|1230.12
|Oriental Carbon
|1065.00
|-2.54
|1096.95
|Excel Inds.
|868.00
|1.14
|1091.94
|Jayant Agro Org.
|340.00
|-2.06
|1020.00
|Foseco India
|1540.00
|-2.06
|984.06
|Ultramarine Pig.
|312.00
|0.87
|911.04
Excel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.05%
|1.73%
|-0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-6.11%
|-4.19%
|-1.69%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|38.24%
|34.15%
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|101.65%
|99.91%
|4.86%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|144.06%
|140.22%
|16.50%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|180.82%
|172.74%
|16.56%
|18.29%
Excel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|856.00
|
|883.45
|Week Low/High
|846.00
|
|945.00
|Month Low/High
|801.00
|
|945.00
|YEAR Low/High
|343.30
|
|969.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.67
|
|969.00
