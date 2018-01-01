JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Exide Industries Ltd

Exide Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500086 Sector: Auto
NSE: EXIDEIND ISIN Code: INE302A01020
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 212.65 3.25
(1.55%)
OPEN

211.25

 HIGH

214.50

 LOW

210.50
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 212.65 2.65
(1.26%)
OPEN

211.00

 HIGH

214.45

 LOW

210.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 211.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 209.40
VOLUME 55034
52-Week high 249.70
52-Week low 192.85
P/E 26.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18,075
Buy Price 212.65
Buy Qty 134.00
Sell Price 212.95
Sell Qty 644.00
OPEN 211.25
CLOSE 209.40
VOLUME 55034
52-Week high 249.70
52-Week low 192.85
P/E 26.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18,075
Buy Price 212.65
Buy Qty 134.00
Sell Price 212.95
Sell Qty 644.00

About Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd

Exide Industries Ltd manufacturers lead acid storage batteries. The company is engaged in manufacturing storage batteries from 2.5 ampere-hour to 20400 ampere-hour. The products manufactured by the company include automotive batteries industrial batteries and submarine batteries. The company sells their products under EXIDE SF SONIC and Standard Furukawa Brands. In the international market the pro...> More

Exide Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18,075
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.95
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   160.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Exide Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2276.54 1715.08 32.74
Other Income 11.05 37.36 -70.42
Total Income 2287.59 1752.44 30.54
Total Expenses 1993.96 1487.76 34.02
Operating Profit 293.63 264.68 10.94
Net Profit 154.27 151.52 1.81
Equity Capital 85 85 -
> More on Exide Industries Ltd Financials Results

Exide Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Motherson Sumi 317.95 0.41 66938.01
Bosch 18152.00 -0.39 55399.90
Exide Inds. 212.65 1.55 18075.25
Endurance Tech. 1246.25 1.09 17529.75
WABCO India 7730.00 0.50 14656.08
Amara Raja Batt. 803.80 1.30 13728.90
> More on Exide Industries Ltd Peer Group

Exide Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.99
Banks/FIs 0.40
FIIs 13.72
Insurance 5.17
Mutual Funds 13.81
Indian Public 11.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.20
> More on Exide Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Exide Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/10 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 191 PDF IconDetails
18/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 179 PDF IconDetails
> More on Exide Industries Ltd Research Reports

Exide Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.03% 1.46% -0.10% -0.99%
1 Month 0.00% 2.11% -1.71% -0.96%
3 Month 3.99% 3.03% 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month -5.91% -3.19% 4.83% 4.23%
1 Year -0.79% 0.24% 16.47% 16.00%
3 Year 10.55% 19.53% 16.53% 18.25%

Exide Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 210.50
214.50
Week Low/High 202.50
214.50
Month Low/High 202.50
216.00
YEAR Low/High 192.85
250.00
All TIME Low/High 1.92
250.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Exide Industries: