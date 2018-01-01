Exide Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500086
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: EXIDEIND
|ISIN Code: INE302A01020
About Exide Industries Ltd.
Exide Industries Ltd manufacturers lead acid storage batteries. The company is engaged in manufacturing storage batteries from 2.5 ampere-hour to 20400 ampere-hour. The products manufactured by the company include automotive batteries industrial batteries and submarine batteries. The company sells their products under EXIDE SF SONIC and Standard Furukawa Brands. In the international market the pro...> More
Exide Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18,075
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.95
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|160.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.47
News
Announcement
Exide Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2276.54
|1715.08
|32.74
|Other Income
|11.05
|37.36
|-70.42
|Total Income
|2287.59
|1752.44
|30.54
|Total Expenses
|1993.96
|1487.76
|34.02
|Operating Profit
|293.63
|264.68
|10.94
|Net Profit
|154.27
|151.52
|1.81
|Equity Capital
|85
|85
|-
Exide Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Motherson Sumi
|317.95
|0.41
|66938.01
|Bosch
|18152.00
|-0.39
|55399.90
|Exide Inds.
|212.65
|1.55
|18075.25
|Endurance Tech.
|1246.25
|1.09
|17529.75
|WABCO India
|7730.00
|0.50
|14656.08
|Amara Raja Batt.
|803.80
|1.30
|13728.90
Exide Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Exide Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/10
|Geojit BNP Paribas Research
|Buy
|191
|Details
|18/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|179
|Details
Exide Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.03%
|1.46%
|-0.10%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|2.11%
|-1.71%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|3.99%
|3.03%
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-5.91%
|-3.19%
|4.83%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-0.79%
|0.24%
|16.47%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|10.55%
|19.53%
|16.53%
|18.25%
Exide Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|210.50
|
|214.50
|Week Low/High
|202.50
|
|214.50
|Month Low/High
|202.50
|
|216.00
|YEAR Low/High
|192.85
|
|250.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.92
|
|250.00
