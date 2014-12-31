Exotic Coal Ltd.
|BSE: 531320
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE898K01018
|BSE 15:14 | 20 Aug
|Exotic Coal Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Exotic Coal Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1500
|52-Week high
|3.61
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.61
|Sell Qty
|27365.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Exotic Coal Ltd.
Arsi Cosmetics & Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the management and operation of coal mines. It intends to acquire coal mines by purchase, lease, license, and amalgamation. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat....> More
Exotic Coal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
Exotic Coal Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2014
|Sep 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.03
|66.67
|Equity Capital
|3.94
|3.94
|-
Exotic Coal Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SPS Intl.
|4.75
|-5.00
|1.53
|Yarn Syndicate
|4.05
|-4.26
|1.52
|Silveroak Comm
|5.24
|0.00
|1.44
|Exotic Coal
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.42
|Ambitious Plasto
|2.37
|-1.66
|1.38
|Atlanta Devcon
|0.95
|0.00
|1.34
|Kanika Infra.
|0.19
|0.00
|1.29
Exotic Coal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Exotic Coal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-39.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Exotic Coal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.61
|
|3.61
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.61
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.61
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.61
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|49.00
