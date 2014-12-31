JUST IN
Exotic Coal Ltd.

BSE: 531320 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE898K01018
BSE 15:14 | 20 Aug Exotic Coal Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Exotic Coal Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1500
52-Week high 3.61
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.61
Sell Qty 27365.00
About Exotic Coal Ltd.

Exotic Coal Ltd

Arsi Cosmetics & Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the management and operation of coal mines. It intends to acquire coal mines by purchase, lease, license, and amalgamation. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat....> More

Exotic Coal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Exotic Coal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2014 Sep 2013 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.03 66.67
Equity Capital 3.94 3.94 -
Exotic Coal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SPS Intl. 4.75 -5.00 1.53
Yarn Syndicate 4.05 -4.26 1.52
Silveroak Comm 5.24 0.00 1.44
Exotic Coal 3.61 -5.00 1.42
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Atlanta Devcon 0.95 0.00 1.34
Kanika Infra. 0.19 0.00 1.29
Exotic Coal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 84.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.10
Exotic Coal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -39.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Exotic Coal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.61
3.61
Week Low/High 0.00
3.61
Month Low/High 0.00
3.61
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.61
All TIME Low/High 1.50
49.00

