Explicit Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530571 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE335G01019
BSE 12:15 | 07 Mar 2.49 -0.13
(-4.96%)
OPEN

2.49

 HIGH

2.49

 LOW

2.49
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Explicit Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Explicit Finance Ltd.

Explicit Finance Ltd

Explicit Finance Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of dealing of shares and securities. It operates as a non banking financial company in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Explicit Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Explicit Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.88 1.4 177.14
Other Income -
Total Income 3.88 1.4 177.14
Total Expenses 4.18 1.44 190.28
Operating Profit -0.3 -0.04 -650
Net Profit -0.3 -0.04 -650
Equity Capital 9.27 9.27 -
Explicit Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dazzel Confindiv 0.19 0.00 2.81
Contil India 8.79 -4.97 2.72
Market Creators 5.35 -4.63 2.68
Explicit Fin. 2.49 -4.96 2.31
Visagar Finan. 0.70 0.00 2.28
Siddha Ventures 0.51 -3.77 0.51
Explicit Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 57.02
Explicit Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Explicit Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.49
2.49
Week Low/High 2.49
2.00
Month Low/High 2.49
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.37
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
29.00

