Explicit Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530571
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE335G01019
|BSE 12:15 | 07 Mar
|2.49
|
-0.13
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
2.49
|
HIGH
2.49
|
LOW
2.49
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Explicit Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.62
|VOLUME
|7757
|52-Week high
|4.75
|52-Week low
|2.37
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Explicit Finance Ltd.
Explicit Finance Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of dealing of shares and securities. It operates as a non banking financial company in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Explicit Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.27
Announcement
-
-
Notice For Board Meeting To Be Be Held On 14-02-2018 And Notice For Closure Of Trading Window
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
-
-
-
Explicit Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.88
|1.4
|177.14
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|3.88
|1.4
|177.14
|Total Expenses
|4.18
|1.44
|190.28
|Operating Profit
|-0.3
|-0.04
|-650
|Net Profit
|-0.3
|-0.04
|-650
|Equity Capital
|9.27
|9.27
|-
Explicit Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dazzel Confindiv
|0.19
|0.00
|2.81
|Contil India
|8.79
|-4.97
|2.72
|Market Creators
|5.35
|-4.63
|2.68
|Explicit Fin.
|2.49
|-4.96
|2.31
|Visagar Finan.
|0.70
|0.00
|2.28
|Siddha Ventures
|0.51
|-3.77
|0.51
Explicit Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Explicit Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Explicit Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.49
|
|2.49
|Week Low/High
|2.49
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.49
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.37
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|29.00
