Expo Gas Containers Ltd.
|BSE: 526614
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE561D01025
|
BSE
13:49 | 12 Mar
|
10.99
|
0.20
(1.85%)
|
OPEN
10.30
|
HIGH
10.99
|
LOW
10.26
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Expo Gas Containers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Expo Gas Containers Ltd.
Expo Gas Containers Ltd
Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Expo Gas Containers became a public limited company in Apr.'92. The company was promoted by S S Mewawala. The company manufactures LPG cylinders, pressure vessels, fabricated equipment and storage tanks. It also diversified into the field of site engineering and project construction for petroleum industry and other chemical plants.
In 1994, the...> More
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Expo Gas Containers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.98
|16.58
|14.48
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.89
|-92.13
|Total Income
|19.04
|17.47
|8.99
|Total Expenses
|17.38
|15.38
|13
|Operating Profit
|1.66
|2.09
|-20.57
|Net Profit
|0.6
|0.49
|22.45
|Equity Capital
|7.61
|7.61
| -
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - Peer Group
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|24.89%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.68%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.54%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|42.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.26
|
|10.99
|Week Low/High
|10.04
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|10.04
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.10
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|47.00
