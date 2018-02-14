JUST IN
Expo Gas Containers Ltd.

BSE: 526614 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE561D01025
BSE 13:49 | 12 Mar 10.99 0.20
(1.85%)
OPEN

10.30

 HIGH

10.99

 LOW

10.26
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Expo Gas Containers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.79
VOLUME 925
52-Week high 14.29
52-Week low 8.10
P/E 52.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.99
Sell Qty 221.00
OPEN 10.30
CLOSE 10.79
VOLUME 925
52-Week high 14.29
52-Week low 8.10
P/E 52.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.99
Sell Qty 221.00

About Expo Gas Containers Ltd.

Expo Gas Containers Ltd

Incorporated in 1982 as a private limited company, Expo Gas Containers became a public limited company in Apr.'92. The company was promoted by S S Mewawala. The company manufactures LPG cylinders, pressure vessels, fabricated equipment and storage tanks. It also diversified into the field of site engineering and project construction for petroleum industry and other chemical plants. In 1994, the...

Expo Gas Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 52.33
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Expo Gas Containers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.98 16.58 14.48
Other Income 0.07 0.89 -92.13
Total Income 19.04 17.47 8.99
Total Expenses 17.38 15.38 13
Operating Profit 1.66 2.09 -20.57
Net Profit 0.6 0.49 22.45
Equity Capital 7.61 7.61 -
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Raffia Inds 58.25 -4.98 29.07
Mewar Polytex 71.00 0.00 22.93
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Expo Gas Contain 10.99 1.85 20.91
Rathi Graphic 12.50 2.80 20.55
Raj Packaging 41.30 17.66 18.87
TPI India 4.09 -4.88 17.59
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.00
Expo Gas Containers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.42% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 24.89% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.68% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.54% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 42.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Expo Gas Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.26
10.99
Week Low/High 10.04
12.00
Month Low/High 10.04
12.00
YEAR Low/High 8.10
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
47.00

