Extol Commercials Ltd.

BSE: 512163 Sector: Telecom
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE670D01016
BSE LIVE 09:16 | 02 Feb Extol Commercials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Extol Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 35.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 37.80
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 35.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Extol Commercials Ltd.

Extol Commercials Ltd

Extol Commercial Ltd was incorporated on 17/01/1985 in the state of Maharashtra India. The Company is in the business of exporters and importers of and dealers in goods commodities and merchandise.The company also carry on all or any of the business of buyers sellers suppliers traders merchants importers exporters hire purchase dealers indenters brokers agents stockiest distributors and dealers of...> More

Extol Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] -52.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Extol Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 0.72 0.72 -
Extol Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nu Tek India 0.94 4.44 14.52
Aishwarya Tech. 5.65 -1.74 12.55
XL Energy 2.50 0.40 5.69
Extol Commercial 35.95 -4.89 2.59
Extol Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.13
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 98.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.29
Extol Commercials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.54%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.51%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.32%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.70%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.52%
3 Year NA NA 17.30% 18.78%

Extol Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.95
35.95
Week Low/High 0.00
35.95
Month Low/High 0.00
35.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
35.95
All TIME Low/High 1.00
90.00

