Extol Commercials Ltd.
Sector: Telecom
ISIN Code: INE670D01016
Extol Commercials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
Extol Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|35.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Extol Commercials Ltd.
Extol Commercial Ltd was incorporated on 17/01/1985 in the state of Maharashtra India. The Company is in the business of exporters and importers of and dealers in goods commodities and merchandise.The company also carry on all or any of the business of buyers sellers suppliers traders merchants importers exporters hire purchase dealers indenters brokers agents stockiest distributors and dealers of...> More
Extol Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-52.87
Extol Commercials Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|0.72
|0.72
|-
Extol Commercials Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nu Tek India
|0.94
|4.44
|14.52
|Aishwarya Tech.
|5.65
|-1.74
|12.55
|XL Energy
|2.50
|0.40
|5.69
|Extol Commercial
|35.95
|-4.89
|2.59
Extol Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Extol Commercials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.54%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.51%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.32%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.70%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.52%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|18.78%
Extol Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.95
|
|35.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|35.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|35.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|35.95
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|90.00
