Fairchem Speciality Ltd.

BSE: 530117 Sector: Industrials
NSE: FAIRCHEM ISIN Code: INE959A01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 389.30 11.80
(3.13%)
OPEN

390.00

 HIGH

397.00

 LOW

388.55
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 394.30 13.65
(3.59%)
OPEN

389.00

 HIGH

400.00

 LOW

385.25
About Fairchem Speciality Ltd.

Fairchem Speciality Ltd

H K Finechem Ltd., was incorporated as H K Agro Oil in May '85, H K Agrochem is engaged in the manufacture of high grades of rice bran oil, fatty acids and monoglycerides. It acquired its present name in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Rajan Harivallabhdas and Nahoosh J Jariwala. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to set up facilities at Sanand, near Ahmedabad, to manufact...> More

Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,464
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 101.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 18.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 272.21 171.26 58.95
Other Income 4.69 2.95 58.98
Total Income 276.91 174.2 58.96
Total Expenses 243.71 150.22 62.24
Operating Profit 33.2 23.98 38.45
Net Profit 10.74 7.71 39.3
Equity Capital 37.61 13.79 -
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balaji Amines 572.50 -0.61 1854.90
Elantas Beck 2026.95 0.47 1607.37
Bodal Chemicals 125.95 -3.12 1539.11
Fairchem Speci. 389.30 3.13 1464.16
India Glycols 458.65 1.25 1419.98
Seya Indus. 571.90 2.93 1406.87
Kiri Indus. 459.50 3.65 1389.53
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.56
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.25
Indian Public 13.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.89
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.18% -1.34% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.71% -7.26% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.13% -7.37% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.89% -1.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.90% -18.57% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 15.14% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fairchem Speciality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 388.55
397.00
Week Low/High 375.20
403.00
Month Low/High 375.20
448.00
YEAR Low/High 370.00
595.00
All TIME Low/High 1.24
595.00

