Fairchem Speciality Ltd.
|BSE: 530117
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: FAIRCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE959A01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
389.30
|
11.80
(3.13%)
|
OPEN
390.00
|
HIGH
397.00
|
LOW
388.55
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
394.30
|
13.65
(3.59%)
|
OPEN
389.00
|
HIGH
400.00
|
LOW
385.25
About Fairchem Speciality Ltd.
Fairchem Speciality Ltd
H K Finechem Ltd., was incorporated as H K Agro Oil in May '85, H K Agrochem is engaged in the manufacture of high grades of rice bran oil, fatty acids and monoglycerides. It acquired its present name in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Rajan Harivallabhdas and Nahoosh J Jariwala.
The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to set up facilities at Sanand, near Ahmedabad, to manufact...
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Fairchem Speciality Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|272.21
|171.26
|58.95
|Other Income
|4.69
|2.95
|58.98
|Total Income
|276.91
|174.2
|58.96
|Total Expenses
|243.71
|150.22
|62.24
|Operating Profit
|33.2
|23.98
|38.45
|Net Profit
|10.74
|7.71
|39.3
|Equity Capital
|37.61
|13.79
| -
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - Peer Group
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|-1.34%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.71%
|-7.26%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.13%
|-7.37%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.89%
|-1.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.90%
|-18.57%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|15.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fairchem Speciality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|388.55
|
|397.00
|Week Low/High
|375.20
|
|403.00
|Month Low/High
|375.20
|
|448.00
|YEAR Low/High
|370.00
|
|595.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.24
|
|595.00
Quick Links for Fairchem Speciality: