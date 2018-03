Fairdeal Filaments Ltd

Fairdeal Filaments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of texturized, twisted and sized yarn and weaving on water-jet looms. The Companys products include zero twist sized yarn, draw texturized yarn, two for one twisted yarn and grey fabrics. Fairdeal Filaments Ltd. established its presence in sizing textile business in 1990 with just 3 polyester yarn sizi...> More