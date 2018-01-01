Falcon Tyres Ltd

Acquired by the Shaw Wallace group through its subsidiary and associate companies in 1987, Falcon Tyres started operations in 1975. It was running profitably till 1982, after which its performance suffered due to a non-remunerative product-mix, outmoded technology and factors like recession in the automobile industry, etc. Continuously incurring cash losses, the company came under the purview of t...> More