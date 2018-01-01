Falcon Tyres Ltd.
|BSE: 509527
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: FALCONTYRE
|ISIN Code: INE511B01024
|BSE LIVE 09:39 | 13 Jun
|Falcon Tyres Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Falcon Tyres Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.70
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|6.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.70
|Sell Qty
|12300.00
About Falcon Tyres Ltd.
Acquired by the Shaw Wallace group through its subsidiary and associate companies in 1987, Falcon Tyres started operations in 1975. It was running profitably till 1982, after which its performance suffered due to a non-remunerative product-mix, outmoded technology and factors like recession in the automobile industry, etc. Continuously incurring cash losses, the company came under the purview of t...> More
Falcon Tyres Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|52
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Dec 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
Falcon Tyres Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.93
|18.33
|-62.19
|Other Income
|0.28
|2.8
|-90
|Total Income
|7.2
|21.13
|-65.93
|Total Expenses
|17.3
|23.88
|-27.55
|Operating Profit
|-10.09
|-2.76
|-265.58
|Net Profit
|-17.08
|-9.61
|-77.73
|Equity Capital
|38.74
|38.74
|-
Falcon Tyres Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|PTL Enterprises
|49.00
|1.24
|324.38
|Modi Rubber
|89.05
|-1.06
|222.98
|Dunlop India
|10.41
|-2.16
|126.98
|Falcon Tyres
|6.70
|0.00
|51.91
|Govind Rubber
|14.90
|-2.93
|32.54
|Surya Indl. Corp
|13.95
|-4.78
|17.20
|Krypton Inds.
|10.22
|-4.93
|15.02
Falcon Tyres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Falcon Tyres Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.76%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.34%
|-0.73%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.84%
|1.10%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.23%
|4.47%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.90%
|16.26%
|3 Year
|-62.36%
|NA
|16.97%
|18.52%
Falcon Tyres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.70
|
|6.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.70
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.70
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|234.00
