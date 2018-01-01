JUST IN
Falcon Tyres Ltd.

BSE: 509527 Sector: Auto
NSE: FALCONTYRE ISIN Code: INE511B01024
BSE LIVE 09:39 | 13 Jun Falcon Tyres Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Falcon Tyres Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.70
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 6.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 52
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.70
Sell Qty 12300.00
About Falcon Tyres Ltd.

Falcon Tyres Ltd

Acquired by the Shaw Wallace group through its subsidiary and associate companies in 1987, Falcon Tyres started operations in 1975. It was running profitably till 1982, after which its performance suffered due to a non-remunerative product-mix, outmoded technology and factors like recession in the automobile industry, etc. Continuously incurring cash losses, the company came under the purview of t...

Falcon Tyres Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   52
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Dec 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Falcon Tyres Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 6.93 18.33 -62.19
Other Income 0.28 2.8 -90
Total Income 7.2 21.13 -65.93
Total Expenses 17.3 23.88 -27.55
Operating Profit -10.09 -2.76 -265.58
Net Profit -17.08 -9.61 -77.73
Equity Capital 38.74 38.74 -
Falcon Tyres Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PTL Enterprises 49.00 1.24 324.38
Modi Rubber 89.05 -1.06 222.98
Dunlop India 10.41 -2.16 126.98
Falcon Tyres 6.70 0.00 51.91
Govind Rubber 14.90 -2.93 32.54
Surya Indl. Corp 13.95 -4.78 17.20
Krypton Inds. 10.22 -4.93 15.02
Falcon Tyres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.12
Banks/FIs 26.60
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.14
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 64.15
Falcon Tyres Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.27% -0.76%
1 Month NA NA -1.34% -0.73%
3 Month NA NA 1.84% 1.10%
6 Month NA NA 5.23% 4.47%
1 Year NA NA 16.90% 16.26%
3 Year -62.36% NA 16.97% 18.52%

Falcon Tyres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.70
6.70
Week Low/High 0.00
6.70
Month Low/High 0.00
6.70
YEAR Low/High 0.00
6.70
All TIME Low/High 1.00
234.00

