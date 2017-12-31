You are here » Home
» Company
» Fast Track Entertainment Ltd
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 532084
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE074D01037
|
BSE
15:14 | 20 Aug
|
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.59
|VOLUME
|40
|52-Week high
|0.58
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.58
|Buy Qty
|5460.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.58
|CLOSE
|0.59
|VOLUME
|40
|52-Week high
|0.58
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.58
|Buy Qty
|5460.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Fast Track Entertainment Ltd.
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd
Fast Track Entertainment was incorporated in the year 1993. The company operates in the entertainment and media industry in India. It focuses on digital post production of films. The company is based in Vadodara, India. It intends to set up film processing business that includes the digital post production of films....> More
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.58
|
|0.58
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.58
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.58
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.58
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|162.00
Quick Links for Fast Track Entertainment: