Fast Track Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 532084 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE074D01037
BSE 15:14 | 20 Aug Fast Track Entertainment Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fast Track Entertainment Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.58
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.59
VOLUME 40
52-Week high 0.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.58
Buy Qty 5460.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Fast Track Entertainment Ltd.

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd

Fast Track Entertainment was incorporated in the year 1993. The company operates in the entertainment and media industry in India. It focuses on digital post production of films. The company is based in Vadodara, India. It intends to set up film processing business that includes the digital post production of films....> More

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.21 0.22 -4.55
Other Income -
Total Income 0.21 0.22 -4.55
Total Expenses 0.21 0.21 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 7.73 7.73 -
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Universal Arts 0.79 3.95 0.79
Moving Picture 0.60 3.45 0.79
Khyati Multimed. 0.50 0.00 0.54
Fast Track Ent. 0.58 -1.69 0.45
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.37
Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fast Track Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.58
0.58
Week Low/High 0.00
0.58
Month Low/High 0.00
0.58
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.58
All TIME Low/High 0.40
162.00

