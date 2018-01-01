JUST IN
FDC Ltd.

BSE: 531599 Sector: Health care
NSE: FDC ISIN Code: INE258B01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 284.60 3.45
(1.23%)
OPEN

283.55

 HIGH

290.70

 LOW

264.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 284.80 2.35
(0.83%)
OPEN

283.35

 HIGH

290.60

 LOW

272.20
About FDC Ltd.

FDC Ltd

Promoted as a partnership firm in 1936 by the late Anand Chandravarkar to import pharmaceutical dosage forms, specialised infant foods and surgical goods Fairdeal Corporation (P) Ltd, as the company was known, was converted into a private limited company in 1940. It set up a formulation unit at Jogeshwari, Bombay in 1949. FDC's subsidiaries are FDC Holdings, Netherlands B V, FDC International L...> More

FDC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,060
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.23
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   225.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

FDC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 248.77 220.14 13.01
Other Income 12.24 5.25 133.14
Total Income 261.01 225.38 15.81
Total Expenses 196.54 183.37 7.18
Operating Profit 64.46 42.01 53.44
Net Profit 42.66 22.03 93.65
Equity Capital 17.86 17.86 -
FDC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ipca Labs. 683.55 0.55 8626.40
Wockhardt 765.75 2.18 8472.26
Strides Shasun 667.25 0.72 5971.89
FDC 284.60 1.23 5060.19
Dishman Carbogen 308.30 0.80 4975.96
Caplin Point Lab 599.95 -0.47 4535.62
Vinati Organics 791.05 1.14 4066.00
FDC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.89
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 9.37
Insurance 0.51
Mutual Funds 3.67
Indian Public 14.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.06
FDC Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/11 Centrum Broking Buy 227 PDF IconDetails
FDC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.99% -1.20% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.13% -0.77% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 34.91% 32.10% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 63.19% 65.92% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 35.72% 35.65% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 76.61% 81.29% 17.24% 19.01%

FDC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 264.30
290.70
Week Low/High 264.30
319.00
Month Low/High 264.30
319.00
YEAR Low/High 164.00
319.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
319.00

