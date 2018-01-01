FDC Ltd.
|BSE: 531599
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: FDC
|ISIN Code: INE258B01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|284.60
|
3.45
(1.23%)
|
OPEN
283.55
|
HIGH
290.70
|
LOW
264.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|284.80
|
2.35
(0.83%)
|
OPEN
283.35
|
HIGH
290.60
|
LOW
272.20
About FDC Ltd.
Promoted as a partnership firm in 1936 by the late Anand Chandravarkar to import pharmaceutical dosage forms, specialised infant foods and surgical goods Fairdeal Corporation (P) Ltd, as the company was known, was converted into a private limited company in 1940. It set up a formulation unit at Jogeshwari, Bombay in 1949. FDC's subsidiaries are FDC Holdings, Netherlands B V, FDC International L...> More
FDC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,060
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.23
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|225.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.80
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|73.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.86
News
-
-
23 stocks from BSE500 gain over 10% during current week in weak market
-
-
FDC hits 52-week high as board approves buyback; strong Q3 results
-
FDC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|248.77
|220.14
|13.01
|Other Income
|12.24
|5.25
|133.14
|Total Income
|261.01
|225.38
|15.81
|Total Expenses
|196.54
|183.37
|7.18
|Operating Profit
|64.46
|42.01
|53.44
|Net Profit
|42.66
|22.03
|93.65
|Equity Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|-
FDC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ipca Labs.
|683.55
|0.55
|8626.40
|Wockhardt
|765.75
|2.18
|8472.26
|Strides Shasun
|667.25
|0.72
|5971.89
|FDC
|284.60
|1.23
|5060.19
|Dishman Carbogen
|308.30
|0.80
|4975.96
|Caplin Point Lab
|599.95
|-0.47
|4535.62
|Vinati Organics
|791.05
|1.14
|4066.00
FDC Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|10/11
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|227
|Details
FDC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.99%
|-1.20%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.13%
|-0.77%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|34.91%
|32.10%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|63.19%
|65.92%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|35.72%
|35.65%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|76.61%
|81.29%
|17.24%
|19.01%
FDC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|264.30
|
|290.70
|Week Low/High
|264.30
|
|319.00
|Month Low/High
|264.30
|
|319.00
|YEAR Low/High
|164.00
|
|319.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|319.00
