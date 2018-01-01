JUST IN
FE (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530863 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE708C01016
BSE 12:27 | 27 Mar FE (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan FE (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.40
VOLUME 371
52-Week high 2.40
52-Week low 2.32
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.40
Sell Qty 76.00
About FE (India) Ltd.

FE (India) Ltd

Financial Eyes (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the trade and export of agricultural commodities and other products in India and internationally. The company is based in New Delhi, India....> More

FE (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 4.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

FE (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 198.5 -
Other Income 0.02 0.04 -50
Total Income 0.02 198.54 -99.99
Total Expenses 0.43 193.23 -99.78
Operating Profit -0.42 5.31 -107.91
Net Profit -8.18 1.02 -901.96
Equity Capital 16.08 8.2 -
> More on FE (India) Ltd Financials Results

FE (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Acil Cott. Inds. 0.18 0.00 3.99
Shailja Commerc. 12.20 0.00 3.96
Millen. Online 0.79 0.00 3.95
FE (India) 2.40 0.00 3.86
Royal India 1.66 0.00 3.83
Chambal Brewer 5.10 8.28 3.82
Shree Metalloys 7.18 -4.90 3.78
> More on FE (India) Ltd Peer Group

FE (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.94
> More on FE (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

FE (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -92.23% NA 17.24% 19.01%

FE (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.40
2.40
Week Low/High 0.00
2.40
Month Low/High 0.00
2.40
YEAR Low/High 2.32
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.86
199.00

