FE (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530863
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE708C01016
|BSE 12:27 | 27 Mar
|FE (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|FE (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.40
|VOLUME
|371
|52-Week high
|2.40
|52-Week low
|2.32
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.40
|Sell Qty
|76.00
About FE (India) Ltd.
Financial Eyes (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the trade and export of agricultural commodities and other products in India and internationally. The company is based in New Delhi, India....> More
FE (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|4.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
Announcement
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended M
-
-
Financial Results Limited Review Report for December 31 2015
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
Updates on Financial Results & Limited Review for Sept 30 2015
FE (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|198.5
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Total Income
|0.02
|198.54
|-99.99
|Total Expenses
|0.43
|193.23
|-99.78
|Operating Profit
|-0.42
|5.31
|-107.91
|Net Profit
|-8.18
|1.02
|-901.96
|Equity Capital
|16.08
|8.2
|-
FE (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Acil Cott. Inds.
|0.18
|0.00
|3.99
|Shailja Commerc.
|12.20
|0.00
|3.96
|Millen. Online
|0.79
|0.00
|3.95
|FE (India)
|2.40
|0.00
|3.86
|Royal India
|1.66
|0.00
|3.83
|Chambal Brewer
|5.10
|8.28
|3.82
|Shree Metalloys
|7.18
|-4.90
|3.78
FE (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
FE (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-92.23%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
FE (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.40
|
|2.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.40
|YEAR Low/High
|2.32
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.86
|
|199.00
