Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500139
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: FEDDERELEC
|ISIN Code: INE249C01011
|BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar
|68.00
|
-0.95
(-1.38%)
|
OPEN
69.50
|
HIGH
70.00
|
LOW
67.70
|NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|68.00
|
-1.15
(-1.66%)
|
OPEN
70.30
|
HIGH
70.35
|
LOW
68.00
About Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd.
Fedders Lloyd Corporation incorporated on Jan. 1957 is engaged in the manufacture of Airconditioners and refrigerators. The company markets it's refrigerators under the Zenith brand and air-conditioners under Lloyd brand.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Jun.'94 to set up a new project having the latest and modern facilities to manufacture additional 15000 air-condit...> More
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|231
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.45
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|138.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
Announcement
-
-
Notice Of The 12Th Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company On 14Th February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The
-
-
-
Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|295.42
|285.85
|3.35
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|295.42
|285.85
|3.35
|Total Expenses
|274.69
|262.27
|4.74
|Operating Profit
|20.73
|23.58
|-12.09
|Net Profit
|1.68
|3.41
|-50.73
|Equity Capital
|33.97
|32.83
|-
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KDDL Ltd
|374.00
|-1.84
|405.42
|BPL
|82.90
|1.84
|405.22
|Acrysil
|514.00
|-1.70
|266.77
|Fedders Electric
|68.00
|-1.38
|231.00
|Hind Rectifiers
|130.70
|2.83
|216.31
|DHP India
|503.90
|4.99
|151.17
|MIC Electronics
|6.42
|4.90
|141.40
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.85%
|-7.73%
|-0.07%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-6.91%
|-4.43%
|-1.68%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|-8.42%
|-10.64%
|1.49%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|-10.59%
|-5.29%
|4.87%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|-3.95%
|-4.76%
|16.50%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|0.59%
|-0.37%
|16.57%
|18.33%
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|67.70
|
|70.00
|Week Low/High
|67.70
|
|75.00
|Month Low/High
|66.25
|
|78.00
|YEAR Low/High
|59.25
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|202.00
