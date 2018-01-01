JUST IN
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500139 Sector: Engineering
NSE: FEDDERELEC ISIN Code: INE249C01011
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 68.00 -0.95
(-1.38%)
OPEN

69.50

 HIGH

70.00

 LOW

67.70
NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 68.00 -1.15
(-1.66%)
OPEN

70.30

 HIGH

70.35

 LOW

68.00
About Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd.

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd

Fedders Lloyd Corporation incorporated on Jan. 1957 is engaged in the manufacture of Airconditioners and refrigerators. The company markets it's refrigerators under the Zenith brand and air-conditioners under Lloyd brand.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Jun.'94 to set up a new project having the latest and modern facilities to manufacture additional 15000 air-condit...> More

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   231
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 138.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 295.42 285.85 3.35
Other Income -
Total Income 295.42 285.85 3.35
Total Expenses 274.69 262.27 4.74
Operating Profit 20.73 23.58 -12.09
Net Profit 1.68 3.41 -50.73
Equity Capital 33.97 32.83 -
> More on Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Financials Results

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KDDL Ltd 374.00 -1.84 405.42
BPL 82.90 1.84 405.22
Acrysil 514.00 -1.70 266.77
Fedders Electric 68.00 -1.38 231.00
Hind Rectifiers 130.70 2.83 216.31
DHP India 503.90 4.99 151.17
MIC Electronics 6.42 4.90 141.40
> More on Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Peer Group

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.96
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.47
> More on Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.85% -7.73% -0.07% -0.92%
1 Month -6.91% -4.43% -1.68% -0.89%
3 Month -8.42% -10.64% 1.49% 0.94%
6 Month -10.59% -5.29% 4.87% 4.30%
1 Year -3.95% -4.76% 16.50% 16.08%
3 Year 0.59% -0.37% 16.57% 18.33%

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 67.70
70.00
Week Low/High 67.70
75.00
Month Low/High 66.25
78.00
YEAR Low/High 59.25
96.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
202.00

