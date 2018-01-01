Federal Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 500469
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: FEDERALBNK
|ISIN Code: INE171A01029
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|94.25
|
0.45
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
94.90
|
HIGH
94.90
|
LOW
93.80
|NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|94.15
|
0.15
(0.16%)
|
OPEN
94.40
|
HIGH
94.80
|
LOW
93.70
About Federal Bank Ltd.
Federal Bank Ltd is engaged in the banking business. The Bank operates in four segments: treasury operations, wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. Treasury operations include investment and trading in securities, shares and debentures. The Bank's products and services include working capital, term finance, trade finance, specialized corporate finance products, structured...> More
Federal Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18,574
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.74
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.84
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.54
News
-
Federal Bank rises 5% on news of 26% stake aquisition in Equirus Capital
-
-
Why Federal Bank could remain the preferred mid-cap banking stock?
-
Federal Bank third quarter net surges 26% to Rs 2.6 bn on higher income
-
NIMs to stay robust in second half of FY18: Federal Bank's Shyam Srinivasan
Announcement
-
The Federal Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
-
Federal Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2501.2
|2281.42
|9.63
|Other Income
|228.63
|275.41
|-16.99
|Total Income
|2729.83
|2556.83
|6.77
|Total Expenses
|779.66
|750.72
|3.85
|Operating Profit
|1950.17
|1806.11
|7.98
|Net Profit
|260.01
|205.65
|26.43
|Equity Capital
|393.27
|344.43
|-
Federal Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bank of Baroda
|129.00
|-1.90
|29723.53
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|92.90
|-2.72
|22533.82
|RBL Bank
|467.00
|2.42
|19586.91
|Federal Bank
|94.25
|0.48
|18574.32
|IDBI Bank
|63.80
|-9.76
|16859.09
|IDFC Bank
|49.50
|-0.50
|16848.36
|AU Small Finance
|583.00
|-1.01
|16656.31
Federal Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Federal Bank Ltd - Research Reports
Federal Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.62%
|0.16%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-1.15%
|-0.74%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-11.71%
|-13.62%
|1.46%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-17.65%
|-15.52%
|4.84%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|11.01%
|9.99%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|35.07%
|31.68%
|16.54%
|18.28%
Federal Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|93.80
|
|94.90
|Week Low/High
|88.80
|
|94.90
|Month Low/High
|88.80
|
|97.00
|YEAR Low/High
|82.95
|
|128.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|128.00
