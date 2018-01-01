JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Federal Bank Ltd

Federal Bank Ltd.

BSE: 500469 Sector: Financials
NSE: FEDERALBNK ISIN Code: INE171A01029
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 94.25 0.45
(0.48%)
OPEN

94.90

 HIGH

94.90

 LOW

93.80
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 94.15 0.15
(0.16%)
OPEN

94.40

 HIGH

94.80

 LOW

93.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 94.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 93.80
VOLUME 217534
52-Week high 127.75
52-Week low 82.95
P/E 18.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18,574
Buy Price 94.10
Buy Qty 4418.00
Sell Price 94.25
Sell Qty 2197.00
OPEN 94.90
CLOSE 93.80
VOLUME 217534
52-Week high 127.75
52-Week low 82.95
P/E 18.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18,574
Buy Price 94.10
Buy Qty 4418.00
Sell Price 94.25
Sell Qty 2197.00

About Federal Bank Ltd.

Federal Bank Ltd

Federal Bank Ltd is engaged in the banking business. The Bank operates in four segments: treasury operations, wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. Treasury operations include investment and trading in securities, shares and debentures. The Bank's products and services include working capital, term finance, trade finance, specialized corporate finance products, structured...> More

Federal Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18,574
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.74
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.84
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Federal Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2501.2 2281.42 9.63
Other Income 228.63 275.41 -16.99
Total Income 2729.83 2556.83 6.77
Total Expenses 779.66 750.72 3.85
Operating Profit 1950.17 1806.11 7.98
Net Profit 260.01 205.65 26.43
Equity Capital 393.27 344.43 -
> More on Federal Bank Ltd Financials Results

Federal Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bank of Baroda 129.00 -1.90 29723.53
Punjab Natl.Bank 92.90 -2.72 22533.82
RBL Bank 467.00 2.42 19586.91
Federal Bank 94.25 0.48 18574.32
IDBI Bank 63.80 -9.76 16859.09
IDFC Bank 49.50 -0.50 16848.36
AU Small Finance 583.00 -1.01 16656.31
> More on Federal Bank Ltd Peer Group

Federal Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 2.39
FIIs 35.74
Insurance 3.58
Mutual Funds 27.45
Indian Public 23.64
Custodians 1.67
Other 4.70
> More on Federal Bank Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Federal Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/01 Geojit Financial Services Buy 102 PDF IconDetails
16/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 125 PDF IconDetails
11/09 HDFC Securities Buy 111 PDF IconDetails
28/07 Equirus Securities Buy 115 PDF IconDetails
27/07 Reliance Securities Buy 115 PDF IconDetails
> More on Federal Bank Ltd Research Reports

Federal Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.62% 0.16% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month -1.15% -0.74% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -11.71% -13.62% 1.46% 0.90%
6 Month -17.65% -15.52% 4.84% 4.26%
1 Year 11.01% 9.99% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 35.07% 31.68% 16.54% 18.28%

Federal Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 93.80
94.90
Week Low/High 88.80
94.90
Month Low/High 88.80
97.00
YEAR Low/High 82.95
128.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
128.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Federal Bank: