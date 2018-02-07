JUST IN
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.

BSE: 505744 Sector: Auto
NSE: FMGOETZE ISIN Code: INE529A01010
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 464.00 -10.70
(-2.25%)
OPEN

484.45

 HIGH

484.45

 LOW

464.00
NSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 465.05 -9.80
(-2.06%)
OPEN

481.90

 HIGH

485.05

 LOW

465.05
About Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd

Goetze (India) Ltd.(GIL), is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The company promoted by Escorts in Nov. '54 in technical and financial collaboration with Goetz-werke of Germany is one of the leading manufacturer of Automotive Piston Rings in the world. The product range covers Piston rings, Pistons, Cylinder liners, Light Alloy Castings and Sintered Products. GIL's takeover of E...> More

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,581
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 109.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.25
Announcement

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 313.25 284.62 10.06
Other Income 8.37 3.57 134.45
Total Income 321.62 288.19 11.6
Total Expenses 276.09 246.41 12.04
Operating Profit 45.53 41.77 9
Net Profit 15.49 11.91 30.06
Equity Capital 55.63 55.63 -
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Minda Corp 180.50 3.26 3777.87
Jamna Auto Inds. 75.75 0.07 3018.64
Wheels India 2250.05 1.93 2706.81
Federal-Mogul Go 464.00 -2.25 2581.23
Automotive Axles 1472.20 1.26 2224.49
Sona Koyo Steer. 104.45 -2.25 2075.42
Lumax Inds. 2216.00 0.95 2071.96
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.31
Insurance 3.36
Mutual Funds 10.15
Indian Public 9.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.29
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.01% -6.31% 0.03% -0.87%
1 Month -13.86% -13.37% -1.58% -0.83%
3 Month -9.96% -13.08% 1.59% 0.99%
6 Month -15.47% -10.63% 4.97% 4.36%
1 Year -5.03% -7.05% 16.62% 16.14%
3 Year 9.54% 9.94% 16.68% 18.40%

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 464.00
484.45
Week Low/High 454.05
495.00
Month Low/High 454.05
550.00
YEAR Low/High 454.05
651.00
All TIME Low/High 17.13
651.00

