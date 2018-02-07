You are here » Home
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 505744
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: FMGOETZE
|ISIN Code: INE529A01010
|
BSE
LIVE
14:27 | 12 Mar
|
464.00
|
-10.70
(-2.25%)
|
OPEN
484.45
|
HIGH
484.45
|
LOW
464.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:58 | 12 Mar
|
465.05
|
-9.80
(-2.06%)
|
OPEN
481.90
|
HIGH
485.05
|
LOW
465.05
About Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd.
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
Goetze (India) Ltd.(GIL), is a Joint Venture Company of Federal Mogul in India. The company promoted by Escorts in Nov. '54 in technical and financial collaboration with Goetz-werke of Germany is one of the leading manufacturer of Automotive Piston Rings in the world. The product range covers Piston rings, Pistons, Cylinder liners, Light Alloy Castings and Sintered Products.
GIL's takeover of E...
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|313.25
|284.62
|10.06
|Other Income
|8.37
|3.57
|134.45
|Total Income
|321.62
|288.19
|11.6
|Total Expenses
|276.09
|246.41
|12.04
|Operating Profit
|45.53
|41.77
|9
|Net Profit
|15.49
|11.91
|30.06
|Equity Capital
|55.63
|55.63
| -
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.01%
|-6.31%
|0.03%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-13.86%
|-13.37%
|-1.58%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-9.96%
|-13.08%
|1.59%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|-15.47%
|-10.63%
|4.97%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|-5.03%
|-7.05%
|16.62%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|9.54%
|9.94%
|16.68%
|18.40%
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|464.00
|
|484.45
|Week Low/High
|454.05
|
|495.00
|Month Low/High
|454.05
|
|550.00
|YEAR Low/High
|454.05
|
|651.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.13
|
|651.00
