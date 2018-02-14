Fenoplast Ltd.
|BSE: 526689
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE138D01014
|BSE 09:07 | 05 Mar
|87.70
|
2.80
(3.30%)
|
OPEN
87.70
|
HIGH
87.70
|
LOW
87.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Fenoplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Fenoplast Ltd.
Incorporated by H Kishan and K Seshagiri Rao as a private limited company in 1975, Fenoplast was converted into a public company in Aug.'94. Initially, the company started its operations in 1977 by setting up a PVC leather cloth unit with an installed capacity of 30 lac sq mtr pa at Patancheru, Andhra Pradesh. The success of its first unit encouraged the company to set up a second unit in 1983 at ...> More
Fenoplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|40
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|70.16
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|63.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.37
Fenoplast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|65.74
|54.69
|20.2
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.13
|-53.85
|Total Income
|65.81
|54.82
|20.05
|Total Expenses
|61.41
|50.7
|21.12
|Operating Profit
|4.4
|4.12
|6.8
|Net Profit
|0.24
|-0.27
|188.89
|Equity Capital
|4.6
|4.6
|-
Fenoplast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pearl Polymers
|26.20
|-4.38
|44.09
|Biopac India
|24.95
|-0.99
|43.04
|Swagruha Infra
|6.00
|3.63
|41.10
|Fenoplast
|87.70
|3.30
|40.34
|Kunststoff Inds.
|39.00
|-2.50
|26.87
|Rungta Irrigatn.
|28.35
|-3.74
|25.12
|Captain Pipes
|59.00
|0.17
|24.54
Fenoplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fenoplast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|21.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|70.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|65.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|145.66%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fenoplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|87.70
|
|87.70
|Week Low/High
|87.70
|
|88.00
|Month Low/High
|61.65
|
|88.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.75
|
|89.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|89.00
