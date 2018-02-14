Fenoplast Ltd

Incorporated by H Kishan and K Seshagiri Rao as a private limited company in 1975, Fenoplast was converted into a public company in Aug.'94. Initially, the company started its operations in 1977 by setting up a PVC leather cloth unit with an installed capacity of 30 lac sq mtr pa at Patancheru, Andhra Pradesh. The success of its first unit encouraged the company to set up a second unit in 1983 at ...> More