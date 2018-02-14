JUST IN
Fenoplast Ltd.

BSE: 526689 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE138D01014
BSE 09:07 | 05 Mar 87.70 2.80
(3.30%)
OPEN

87.70

 HIGH

87.70

 LOW

87.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fenoplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Fenoplast Ltd.

Fenoplast Ltd

Incorporated by H Kishan and K Seshagiri Rao as a private limited company in 1975, Fenoplast was converted into a public company in Aug.'94. Initially, the company started its operations in 1977 by setting up a PVC leather cloth unit with an installed capacity of 30 lac sq mtr pa at Patancheru, Andhra Pradesh. The success of its first unit encouraged the company to set up a second unit in 1983 at ...> More

Fenoplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   40
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 70.16
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 63.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fenoplast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 65.74 54.69 20.2
Other Income 0.06 0.13 -53.85
Total Income 65.81 54.82 20.05
Total Expenses 61.41 50.7 21.12
Operating Profit 4.4 4.12 6.8
Net Profit 0.24 -0.27 188.89
Equity Capital 4.6 4.6 -
Fenoplast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pearl Polymers 26.20 -4.38 44.09
Biopac India 24.95 -0.99 43.04
Swagruha Infra 6.00 3.63 41.10
Fenoplast 87.70 3.30 40.34
Kunststoff Inds. 39.00 -2.50 26.87
Rungta Irrigatn. 28.35 -3.74 25.12
Captain Pipes 59.00 0.17 24.54
Fenoplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.50
Fenoplast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 21.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 70.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 65.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 145.66% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fenoplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 87.70
87.70
Week Low/High 87.70
88.00
Month Low/High 61.65
88.00
YEAR Low/High 43.75
89.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
89.00

