Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd

Ferro Alloys Corporation (FACOR) as an old as the Indian ferro alloy industry. Starting out with limited facilities to manufacture ferro manganese in 1957, it has grown today to become the largest producer of ferro alloys, producing almost all kinds of ferro alloys. It has production facilities in Maharashtra for various ferro alloys (inst. cap. : 72,500 tpa), rolled steel (45,000 tpa) and a 100% ...> More