Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500141 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: FERROALLOY ISIN Code: INE912A01026
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 8.31 0.39
(4.92%)
OPEN

8.09

 HIGH

8.31

 LOW

8.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.92
VOLUME 179698
52-Week high 25.19
52-Week low 7.00
P/E 3.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 154
Buy Price 8.31
Buy Qty 80831.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd.

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd

Ferro Alloys Corporation (FACOR) as an old as the Indian ferro alloy industry. Starting out with limited facilities to manufacture ferro manganese in 1957, it has grown today to become the largest producer of ferro alloys, producing almost all kinds of ferro alloys. It has production facilities in Maharashtra for various ferro alloys (inst. cap. : 72,500 tpa), rolled steel (45,000 tpa) and a 100% ...> More

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   154
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.57
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 140.89 143.55 -1.85
Other Income 1.83 1.8 1.67
Total Income 142.72 145.35 -1.81
Total Expenses 125.42 131.61 -4.7
Operating Profit 17.3 13.74 25.91
Net Profit 9.84 5.94 65.66
Equity Capital 18.53 18.53 -
> More on Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indsil Hydro 173.50 -2.36 275.69
Assoc. Stone Ind 31.50 -4.55 261.13
Shyam Century 9.75 1.04 216.64
Ferro Alloys Cor 8.31 4.92 153.98
Guj NRE Coke 0.93 -4.12 149.22
20 Microns 42.10 -1.75 148.53
Elegant Marbles 186.25 0.11 83.81
> More on Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.76
> More on Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.18% NA -0.08% -0.92%
1 Month -32.71% NA -1.69% -0.89%
3 Month -36.81% NA 1.49% 0.94%
6 Month -5.89% NA 4.86% 4.30%
1 Year -4.15% NA 16.50% 16.07%
3 Year 63.26% NA 16.56% 18.33%

Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.00
8.31
Week Low/High 7.86
10.00
Month Low/High 7.86
14.00
YEAR Low/High 7.00
25.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
1675.00

