Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500141
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: FERROALLOY
|ISIN Code: INE912A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
8.31
|
0.39
(4.92%)
|
OPEN
8.09
|
HIGH
8.31
|
LOW
8.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.92
|VOLUME
|179698
|52-Week high
|25.19
|52-Week low
|7.00
|P/E
|3.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|154
|Buy Price
|8.31
|Buy Qty
|80831.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd.
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd
Ferro Alloys Corporation (FACOR) as an old as the Indian ferro alloy industry. Starting out with limited facilities to manufacture ferro manganese in 1957, it has grown today to become the largest producer of ferro alloys, producing almost all kinds of ferro alloys. It has production facilities in Maharashtra for various ferro alloys (inst. cap. : 72,500 tpa), rolled steel (45,000 tpa) and a 100% ...> More
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|140.89
|143.55
|-1.85
|Other Income
|1.83
|1.8
|1.67
|Total Income
|142.72
|145.35
|-1.81
|Total Expenses
|125.42
|131.61
|-4.7
|Operating Profit
|17.3
|13.74
|25.91
|Net Profit
|9.84
|5.94
|65.66
|Equity Capital
|18.53
|18.53
| -
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.18%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-32.71%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|-36.81%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|-5.89%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|-4.15%
|NA
|16.50%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|63.26%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.33%
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.31
|Week Low/High
|7.86
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|7.86
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.00
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|1675.00
Quick Links for Ferro Alloys Corporation: