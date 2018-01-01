JUST IN
FGP Ltd.

BSE: 500142 Sector: Others
NSE: FGPIND ISIN Code: INE512A01016
OPEN 1.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.16
VOLUME 201
52-Week high 3.01
52-Week low 1.16
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.16
Sell Qty 2799.00
OPEN 1.16
CLOSE 1.16
VOLUME 201
52-Week high 3.01
52-Week low 1.16
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.16
Sell Qty 2799.00

About FGP Ltd.

FGP Ltd

Promoted by Fibreglass, UK, and Bombay Company Pvt Ltd, under the name Fibre Glass Pilkington, the company was renamed Fibreglass Pilkington on 27 Jun.'63. It acquired its present name on 15 Apr.'82 after a public issue resulting in the dilution of the foreign collaborator's stake, making it a non-FERA company. The name of Fibreglass, UK, was also changed to FGP Holdings, subsequent to the disinve...> More

FGP Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

FGP Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.04 -25
Other Income 0.11 0.02 450
Total Income 0.15 0.06 150
Total Expenses 0.22 0.29 -24.14
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.23 69.57
Net Profit -0.07 -0.23 69.57
Equity Capital 11.9 11.9 -
FGP Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gyan Developers 6.59 0.00 1.98
Raghunath Intl. 3.80 -5.00 1.90
Manor Estates 1.91 0.53 1.57
FGP 1.16 0.00 1.38
East Buildtech 6.98 4.96 1.31
Vishvas Projects 4.51 -4.85 1.29
Quantum Build 0.89 -4.30 1.12
FGP Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.67
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 5.77
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.67
FGP Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.08% -0.93%
1 Month NA NA -1.69% -0.90%
3 Month -24.68% NA 1.48% 0.93%
6 Month NA NA 4.86% 4.29%
1 Year -42.57% NA 16.49% 16.06%
3 Year NA NA 16.56% 18.32%

FGP Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.16
1.16
Week Low/High 1.16
1.00
Month Low/High 1.16
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.16
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
160.00

