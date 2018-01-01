FGP Ltd

Promoted by Fibreglass, UK, and Bombay Company Pvt Ltd, under the name Fibre Glass Pilkington, the company was renamed Fibreglass Pilkington on 27 Jun.'63. It acquired its present name on 15 Apr.'82 after a public issue resulting in the dilution of the foreign collaborator's stake, making it a non-FERA company. The name of Fibreglass, UK, was also changed to FGP Holdings, subsequent to the disinve...> More