FGP Ltd.
|BSE: 500142
|Sector: Others
|NSE: FGPIND
|ISIN Code: INE512A01016
|BSE LIVE 10:36 | 12 Mar
|1.16
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.16
|
HIGH
1.16
|
LOW
1.16
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|FGP Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.16
|VOLUME
|201
|52-Week high
|3.01
|52-Week low
|1.16
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.16
|Sell Qty
|2799.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About FGP Ltd.
Promoted by Fibreglass, UK, and Bombay Company Pvt Ltd, under the name Fibre Glass Pilkington, the company was renamed Fibreglass Pilkington on 27 Jun.'63. It acquired its present name on 15 Apr.'82 after a public issue resulting in the dilution of the foreign collaborator's stake, making it a non-FERA company. The name of Fibreglass, UK, was also changed to FGP Holdings, subsequent to the disinve...> More
FGP Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017
FGP Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.02
|450
|Total Income
|0.15
|0.06
|150
|Total Expenses
|0.22
|0.29
|-24.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.23
|69.57
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.23
|69.57
|Equity Capital
|11.9
|11.9
|-
FGP Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gyan Developers
|6.59
|0.00
|1.98
|Raghunath Intl.
|3.80
|-5.00
|1.90
|Manor Estates
|1.91
|0.53
|1.57
|FGP
|1.16
|0.00
|1.38
|East Buildtech
|6.98
|4.96
|1.31
|Vishvas Projects
|4.51
|-4.85
|1.29
|Quantum Build
|0.89
|-4.30
|1.12
FGP Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.08%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-24.68%
|NA
|1.48%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.86%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|-42.57%
|NA
|16.49%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.56%
|18.32%
FGP Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.16
|
|1.16
|Week Low/High
|1.16
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.16
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.16
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|160.00
