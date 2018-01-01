JUST IN
Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

BSE: 507910 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE296C01020
About Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd

PVD Plast Mould Industries (PVD) was incorporated on 22 Oct.'85. The company was initially promoted by the Kanakia family and thereafter Pravin V Sheth and Sudhir V Sheth joined the promoters. Other group companies include Bharat Pipes & Fittings and Kunststoffe Industries. It came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 aggregating Rs 8.75 cr in Nov.'93. The object of this issue was to ...> More

Fiberweb (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   375
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fiberweb (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 81.8 26.5 208.68
Other Income 0.01 0.12 -91.67
Total Income 81.81 26.62 207.33
Total Expenses 70.73 21.66 226.55
Operating Profit 11.09 4.96 123.59
Net Profit 10.32 4.04 155.45
Equity Capital 14.4 12.6 -
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Orbit Exports 157.90 -1.31 446.23
Bannari Amm Spg. 266.95 0.39 420.45
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 418.71
Fiberweb (India) 130.20 -1.77 374.85
Mafatlal Inds. 265.75 -2.28 369.66
Voith Paper 788.00 4.27 345.93
Ashima 26.45 0.38 339.75
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.08
Mutual Funds 0.19
Indian Public 36.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.04
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.66% NA 0.18% -0.81%
1 Month -25.15% NA -1.43% -0.78%
3 Month -18.24% NA 1.75% 1.05%
6 Month -23.61% NA 5.13% 4.42%
1 Year -10.26% NA 16.80% 16.21%
3 Year 2267.27% NA 16.86% 18.47%

Fiberweb (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 127.50
139.00
Week Low/High 125.00
150.00
Month Low/High 125.00
182.00
YEAR Low/High 103.00
195.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
195.00

