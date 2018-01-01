Fiberweb (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 507910
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE296C01020
|BSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar
|130.20
|
-2.35
(-1.77%)
|
OPEN
139.00
|
HIGH
139.00
|
LOW
127.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Fiberweb (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|139.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|132.55
|VOLUME
|30318
|52-Week high
|194.50
|52-Week low
|103.00
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|375
|Buy Price
|129.90
|Buy Qty
|27.00
|Sell Price
|130.20
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|375
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|139.00
|CLOSE
|132.55
|VOLUME
|30318
|52-Week high
|194.50
|52-Week low
|103.00
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|375
|Buy Price
|129.90
|Buy Qty
|27.00
|Sell Price
|130.20
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|374.85
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Fiberweb (India) Ltd.
PVD Plast Mould Industries (PVD) was incorporated on 22 Oct.'85. The company was initially promoted by the Kanakia family and thereafter Pravin V Sheth and Sudhir V Sheth joined the promoters. Other group companies include Bharat Pipes & Fittings and Kunststoffe Industries. It came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 aggregating Rs 8.75 cr in Nov.'93. The object of this issue was to ...
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|375
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|34.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.73
Announcement
-
-
-
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|81.8
|26.5
|208.68
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.12
|-91.67
|Total Income
|81.81
|26.62
|207.33
|Total Expenses
|70.73
|21.66
|226.55
|Operating Profit
|11.09
|4.96
|123.59
|Net Profit
|10.32
|4.04
|155.45
|Equity Capital
|14.4
|12.6
|-
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Orbit Exports
|157.90
|-1.31
|446.23
|Bannari Amm Spg.
|266.95
|0.39
|420.45
|Alok Inds.
|3.04
|4.83
|418.71
|Fiberweb (India)
|130.20
|-1.77
|374.85
|Mafatlal Inds.
|265.75
|-2.28
|369.66
|Voith Paper
|788.00
|4.27
|345.93
|Ashima
|26.45
|0.38
|339.75
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-25.15%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-18.24%
|NA
|1.75%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-23.61%
|NA
|5.13%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-10.26%
|NA
|16.80%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|2267.27%
|NA
|16.86%
|18.47%
Fiberweb (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|127.50
|
|139.00
|Week Low/High
|125.00
|
|150.00
|Month Low/High
|125.00
|
|182.00
|YEAR Low/High
|103.00
|
|195.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|195.00
