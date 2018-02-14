Filatex Fashions Ltd.
|BSE: 532022
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE185E01013
|BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar
|3.01
|
-0.04
(-1.31%)
|
OPEN
3.00
|
HIGH
3.05
|
LOW
3.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Filatex Fashions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.05
|VOLUME
|4277
|52-Week high
|4.72
|52-Week low
|2.86
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|2.76
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|3.00
|Sell Qty
|14827.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Filatex Fashions Ltd.
Filatex Fashions Limited (Filatex Fashions) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of knitted socks in India. It is also involved in the trade of textile products. The Company is focused on undertaking business in the field of trading of all kinds of petrochemical based products and other related areas. The company was incorporated in the year 1994 and is bas...> More
Filatex Fashions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.27
Filatex Fashions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.99
|9.38
|-89.45
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1
|9.38
|-89.34
|Total Expenses
|0.91
|9.18
|-90.09
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.21
|-61.9
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|14.53
|14.53
|-
Filatex Fashions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Betex India
|61.50
|4.41
|9.22
|Lakhotia Poly.
|8.76
|0.00
|9.17
|Sri Ramakr. Mill
|12.75
|0.16
|9.08
|Filatex Fash.
|3.01
|-1.31
|8.75
|Padam Cotton
|22.20
|-4.93
|8.59
|Sri Nacha. Cott.
|19.75
|4.22
|8.49
|Suryajyoti Spg.
|4.30
|4.88
|8.45
Filatex Fashions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Filatex Fashions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-33.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-62.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Filatex Fashions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.00
|
|3.05
|Week Low/High
|2.98
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.86
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.86
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.52
|
|115.00
Quick Links for Filatex Fashions:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices