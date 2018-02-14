JUST IN
Filatex Fashions Ltd.

BSE: 532022 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE185E01013
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 3.01 -0.04
(-1.31%)
OPEN

3.00

 HIGH

3.05

 LOW

3.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Filatex Fashions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Filatex Fashions Ltd.

Filatex Fashions Ltd

Filatex Fashions Limited (Filatex Fashions) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of knitted socks in India. It is also involved in the trade of textile products. The Company is focused on undertaking business in the field of trading of all kinds of petrochemical based products and other related areas. The company was incorporated in the year 1994 and is bas...> More

Filatex Fashions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Filatex Fashions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.99 9.38 -89.45
Other Income -
Total Income 1 9.38 -89.34
Total Expenses 0.91 9.18 -90.09
Operating Profit 0.08 0.21 -61.9
Net Profit 0.02 -
Equity Capital 14.53 14.53 -
> More on Filatex Fashions Ltd Financials Results

Filatex Fashions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Betex India 61.50 4.41 9.22
Lakhotia Poly. 8.76 0.00 9.17
Sri Ramakr. Mill 12.75 0.16 9.08
Filatex Fash. 3.01 -1.31 8.75
Padam Cotton 22.20 -4.93 8.59
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45
> More on Filatex Fashions Ltd Peer Group

Filatex Fashions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.10
> More on Filatex Fashions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Filatex Fashions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.44% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -33.26% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -62.75% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Filatex Fashions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.00
3.05
Week Low/High 2.98
3.00
Month Low/High 2.86
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.86
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.52
115.00

