Filatex India Ltd.

BSE: 526227 Sector: Industrials
NSE: FILATEX ISIN Code: INE816B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 167.80 -0.10
(-0.06%)
OPEN

171.00

 HIGH

171.00

 LOW

165.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 168.75 0.50
(0.30%)
OPEN

170.30

 HIGH

170.50

 LOW

164.75
About Filatex India Ltd.

Filatex India Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'90, Filatex India (FIL) was promoted by Purshottam Bhageria and his brothers is into manufacture of Monofilament yarn and PFY. Reifenhauser & Company is the technical collaboration of the company. The company has an installed capacity to produce 1500 tpa of monofilament yarn and 26200 tpa of PFY. Monofilament yarn finds application in brush bristles, industrial fabric, sewi...

Filatex India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   730
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Filatex India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 504.19 368.2 36.93
Other Income 3.92 3.14 24.84
Total Income 508.11 371.34 36.83
Total Expenses 466.34 338.31 37.84
Operating Profit 41.77 33.03 26.46
Net Profit 14.48 6.85 111.39
Equity Capital 43.5 43.5 -
Filatex India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jaybharat Text 20.00 0.00 765.70
Indian Terrain 197.40 1.70 749.13
Ambika Cotton 1304.80 -0.01 747.65
Filatex India 167.80 -0.06 729.93
Century Enka 317.50 1.60 693.74
Gloster 661.75 2.88 692.85
Shiva Texyarn 495.80 -3.91 642.56
Filatex India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.99
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.13
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 13.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.39
Filatex India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.27% -8.59% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.40% -14.77% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.48% -22.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.44% -1.83% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 45.47% 60.71% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 521.48% 588.78% 17.24% 19.01%

Filatex India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 165.30
171.00
Week Low/High 154.60
186.00
Month Low/High 154.60
226.00
YEAR Low/High 67.00
251.00
All TIME Low/High 1.70
251.00

