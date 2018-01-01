Filatex India Ltd.
|BSE: 526227
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: FILATEX
|ISIN Code: INE816B01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|167.80
|
-0.10
(-0.06%)
|
OPEN
171.00
|
HIGH
171.00
|
LOW
165.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|168.75
|
0.50
(0.30%)
|
OPEN
170.30
|
HIGH
170.50
|
LOW
164.75
About Filatex India Ltd.
Incorporated in Aug.'90, Filatex India (FIL) was promoted by Purshottam Bhageria and his brothers is into manufacture of Monofilament yarn and PFY. Reifenhauser & Company is the technical collaboration of the company. The company has an installed capacity to produce 1500 tpa of monofilament yarn and 26200 tpa of PFY. Monofilament yarn finds application in brush bristles, industrial fabric, sewi...> More
Filatex India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|730
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.53
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|81.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.07
Filatex India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|504.19
|368.2
|36.93
|Other Income
|3.92
|3.14
|24.84
|Total Income
|508.11
|371.34
|36.83
|Total Expenses
|466.34
|338.31
|37.84
|Operating Profit
|41.77
|33.03
|26.46
|Net Profit
|14.48
|6.85
|111.39
|Equity Capital
|43.5
|43.5
|-
Filatex India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jaybharat Text
|20.00
|0.00
|765.70
|Indian Terrain
|197.40
|1.70
|749.13
|Ambika Cotton
|1304.80
|-0.01
|747.65
|Filatex India
|167.80
|-0.06
|729.93
|Century Enka
|317.50
|1.60
|693.74
|Gloster
|661.75
|2.88
|692.85
|Shiva Texyarn
|495.80
|-3.91
|642.56
Filatex India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Filatex India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.27%
|-8.59%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.40%
|-14.77%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.48%
|-22.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.44%
|-1.83%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|45.47%
|60.71%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|521.48%
|588.78%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Filatex India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|165.30
|
|171.00
|Week Low/High
|154.60
|
|186.00
|Month Low/High
|154.60
|
|226.00
|YEAR Low/High
|67.00
|
|251.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.70
|
|251.00
