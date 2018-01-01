JUST IN
Filmcity Media Ltd.

BSE: 531486 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE600B01033
BSE 14:26 | 01 Jan Filmcity Media Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Filmcity Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.81
VOLUME 1484
52-Week high 0.90
52-Week low 0.50
P/E 81.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.81
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Filmcity Media Ltd.

Filmcity Media Ltd

Promoted by Surendra Gupta and Renu Gupta, Filmcity Media was incorporated as Kavita Prakashan Pvt Ltd in Apr.'94. The name was subsequently changed to Filmcity Media Pvt Ltd in Jun.'95 and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'95. Filmcity Media is engaged in publishing two hindi film weeklies -- Film City and Aar Paar. In 1995, the company set up post production facilities of ed...> More

Filmcity Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 81.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Filmcity Media Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.22 1.45 -84.83
Other Income -
Total Income 0.22 1.45 -84.83
Total Expenses 0.21 1.45 -85.52
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 3.06 3.06 -
Filmcity Media Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82
Divine Multi. 0.40 2.56 2.68
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65
Filmcity Media 0.81 0.00 2.48
Koffee Break 0.19 0.00 2.47
Hathway Bhawani 2.86 -4.67 2.32
Gradiente Info. 1.00 4.17 2.29
Filmcity Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 49.78
Filmcity Media Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.81% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 22.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Filmcity Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.80
0.81
Week Low/High 0.00
0.81
Month Low/High 0.00
0.81
YEAR Low/High 0.50
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
6.00

