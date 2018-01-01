Filmcity Media Ltd.
|BSE: 531486
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE600B01033
|BSE 14:26 | 01 Jan
|Filmcity Media Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Filmcity Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.81
|VOLUME
|1484
|52-Week high
|0.90
|52-Week low
|0.50
|P/E
|81.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.81
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Filmcity Media Ltd.
Promoted by Surendra Gupta and Renu Gupta, Filmcity Media was incorporated as Kavita Prakashan Pvt Ltd in Apr.'94. The name was subsequently changed to Filmcity Media Pvt Ltd in Jun.'95 and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'95. Filmcity Media is engaged in publishing two hindi film weeklies -- Film City and Aar Paar. In 1995, the company set up post production facilities of ed...> More
Filmcity Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|81.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
Filmcity Media Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.22
|1.45
|-84.83
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.22
|1.45
|-84.83
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|1.45
|-85.52
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.06
|3.06
|-
Filmcity Media Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sowbhagya Media
|2.58
|-1.90
|2.82
|Divine Multi.
|0.40
|2.56
|2.68
|Kohinoor Broad.
|0.24
|-4.00
|2.65
|Filmcity Media
|0.81
|0.00
|2.48
|Koffee Break
|0.19
|0.00
|2.47
|Hathway Bhawani
|2.86
|-4.67
|2.32
|Gradiente Info.
|1.00
|4.17
|2.29
Filmcity Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Filmcity Media Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|22.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Filmcity Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.80
|
|0.81
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.81
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.81
|YEAR Low/High
|0.50
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|6.00
