Filtron Engineers Ltd.
|BSE: 531191
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE589N01017
|BSE 14:01 | 16 Aug
|Filtron Engineers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Filtron Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|10.50
|52-Week low
|6.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.00
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Filtron Engineers Ltd.
Filtron Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.23
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Compliance Under Regulation 40(10) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
-
Filtron Engineers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.11
|-54.55
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.11
|54.55
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.15
|53.33
|Equity Capital
|2.62
|2.62
|-
Filtron Engineers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind. Udyog
|3.16
|1.94
|2.27
|Hittco Tools
|3.60
|-2.96
|2.22
|Mahavir Indust.
|1.04
|0.00
|2.08
|Filtron Engineer
|7.00
|0.00
|1.83
|Amaze Entertech
|48.30
|5.00
|1.69
|Sancia Global
|0.30
|0.00
|1.30
|Servoteach Inds.
|2.20
|-4.76
|1.13
Filtron Engineers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Filtron Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.65
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|39.00
