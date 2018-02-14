JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Filtron Engineers Ltd

Filtron Engineers Ltd.

BSE: 531191 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE589N01017
BSE 14:01 | 16 Aug Filtron Engineers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Filtron Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.00
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 10.50
52-Week low 6.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.00
Sell Qty 99.00
OPEN 7.00
CLOSE 7.00
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 10.50
52-Week low 6.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.00
Sell Qty 99.00

About Filtron Engineers Ltd.

Filtron Engineers Ltd

Filtron Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Filtron Engineers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.11 -54.55
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.11 54.55
Net Profit -0.07 -0.15 53.33
Equity Capital 2.62 2.62 -
> More on Filtron Engineers Ltd Financials Results

Filtron Engineers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind. Udyog 3.16 1.94 2.27
Hittco Tools 3.60 -2.96 2.22
Mahavir Indust. 1.04 0.00 2.08
Filtron Engineer 7.00 0.00 1.83
Amaze Entertech 48.30 5.00 1.69
Sancia Global 0.30 0.00 1.30
Servoteach Inds. 2.20 -4.76 1.13
> More on Filtron Engineers Ltd Peer Group

Filtron Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.25
Banks/FIs 1.53
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.24
> More on Filtron Engineers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Filtron Engineers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Filtron Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.00
7.00
Week Low/High 0.00
7.00
Month Low/High 0.00
7.00
YEAR Low/High 6.65
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
39.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Filtron Engineers: