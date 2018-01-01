JUST IN
Finaventure Capital Ltd.

BSE: 512219 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE128B01019
BSE LIVE 15:18 | 28 Dec Finaventure Capital Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Finaventure Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.39
VOLUME 49
52-Week high 5.65
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.65
Sell Qty 449.00
About Finaventure Capital Ltd.

Finaventure Capital Ltd

Aridhi Hi Tech Industries, incorporated in 1984 as Streamlink Trading and Finance acquired its present name in 1990, consequent to the takeover by the Aridhi group. The company came out with its maiden public issue in 1985. In Nov.'90, a rights issue was made by the present management. The company set up an ultra-modern agro-processing factory in the outskirts of Delhi. The project was set-up ...> More

Finaventure Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] -6.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Finaventure Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -9.25 -5.93 -55.99
Other Income 1.24 -
Total Income -9.25 -4.69 -97.23
Total Expenses -1.55 0.03 -5266.67
Operating Profit -7.7 -4.72 -63.14
Net Profit -9.77 -2.14 -356.54
Equity Capital 10.57 10.57 -
Finaventure Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IKAB Securities 17.85 -4.80 6.10
Galada Finance 20.00 -1.23 6.00
Dharani Finance 12.00 -3.77 5.99
Finaventure Cap. 5.65 4.82 5.97
Mindvision Cap. 11.25 -1.32 5.96
Provestment Serv 11.55 3.03 5.89
K K Fincorp 10.45 4.81 5.85
Finaventure Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.33
Banks/FIs 44.28
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.35
Finaventure Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.53% -0.45%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.42%
3 Month NA NA 2.10% 1.42%
6 Month NA NA 5.49% 4.79%
1 Year NA NA 17.20% 16.62%
3 Year NA NA 17.27% 18.89%

Finaventure Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.65
5.65
Week Low/High 0.00
5.65
Month Low/High 0.00
5.65
YEAR Low/High 0.00
5.65
All TIME Low/High 1.00
160.00

