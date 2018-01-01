You are here » Home
Finaventure Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 512219
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE128B01019
BSE
LIVE
15:18 | 28 Dec
Finaventure Capital Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Finaventure Capital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.39
|VOLUME
|49
|52-Week high
|5.65
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.65
|Sell Qty
|449.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Finaventure Capital Ltd.
Finaventure Capital Ltd
Aridhi Hi Tech Industries, incorporated in 1984 as Streamlink Trading and Finance acquired its present name in 1990, consequent to the takeover by the Aridhi group. The company came out with its maiden public issue in 1985. In Nov.'90, a rights issue was made by the present management.
The company set up an ultra-modern agro-processing factory in the outskirts of Delhi. The project was set-up ...> More
Finaventure Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Finaventure Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-9.25
|-5.93
|-55.99
|Other Income
|1.24
|Total Income
|-9.25
|-4.69
|-97.23
|Total Expenses
|-1.55
|0.03
|-5266.67
|Operating Profit
|-7.7
|-4.72
|-63.14
|Net Profit
|-9.77
|-2.14
|-356.54
|Equity Capital
|10.57
|10.57
Finaventure Capital Ltd - Peer Group
Finaventure Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Finaventure Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.45%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.42%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.10%
|1.42%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.49%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.20%
|16.62%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|18.89%
Finaventure Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.65
|
|5.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.65
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.65
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.65
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|160.00
