Fine Line Circuits Ltd.

BSE: 517264 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE087E01011
BSE 12:29 | 05 Mar 11.13 -0.58
(-4.95%)
OPEN

11.13

 HIGH

11.13

 LOW

11.13
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fine Line Circuits Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Fine Line Circuits Ltd.

Fine Line Circuits Ltd

Fine-Line Circuits Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs). The Company has its manufacturing facilities in Seepz, SEZ, Mumbai. The Company's products include multi-layer PCBs, high copper board, impedance controlled PCBs, backplane PCBs, and single and double-sided PCBs. The Company has one branch office in the United States.

Fine Line Circuits Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 61.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Fine Line Circuits Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.69 5.39 24.12
Other Income -
Total Income 6.7 5.39 24.3
Total Expenses 6.35 5.12 24.02
Operating Profit 0.35 0.27 29.63
Net Profit 0.02 -0.04 150
Equity Capital 4.83 4.83 -
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Calcom Vision 13.47 -1.54 10.92
Trend Electronic 11.69 -4.96 8.77
Artech Power 5.19 4.85 7.70
Fine Line Cir. 11.13 -4.95 5.35
Euro Multivision 2.05 -4.21 4.88
Deltron 15.75 5.00 4.49
Samtel Color 0.48 -4.00 4.10
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.32
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.12% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.18% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.05% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.72% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Fine Line Circuits Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.13
11.13
Week Low/High 11.13
11.00
Month Low/High 11.13
13.00
YEAR Low/High 7.60
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
70.00

