Fine Line Circuits Ltd.
|BSE: 517264
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE087E01011
|BSE 12:29 | 05 Mar
|11.13
|
-0.58
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
11.13
|
HIGH
11.13
|
LOW
11.13
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Fine Line Circuits Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.71
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|15.48
|52-Week low
|7.60
|P/E
|61.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|11.13
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Fine Line Circuits Ltd.
Fine-Line Circuits Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs). The Company has its manufacturing facilities in Seepz, SEZ, Mumbai. The Company's products include multi-layer PCBs, high copper board, impedance controlled PCBs, backplane PCBs, and single and double-sided PCBs. The Company has one branch office in the United States. Fine-Line Circuits Limited was sta...> More
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|61.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.77
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.69
|5.39
|24.12
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|6.7
|5.39
|24.3
|Total Expenses
|6.35
|5.12
|24.02
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|0.27
|29.63
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.04
|150
|Equity Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|-
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Calcom Vision
|13.47
|-1.54
|10.92
|Trend Electronic
|11.69
|-4.96
|8.77
|Artech Power
|5.19
|4.85
|7.70
|Fine Line Cir.
|11.13
|-4.95
|5.35
|Euro Multivision
|2.05
|-4.21
|4.88
|Deltron
|15.75
|5.00
|4.49
|Samtel Color
|0.48
|-4.00
|4.10
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.12%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.18%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.05%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Fine Line Circuits Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.13
|
|11.13
|Week Low/High
|11.13
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|11.13
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.60
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|70.00
