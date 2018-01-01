You are here » Home
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 508954
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE734I01027
|
BSE
LIVE
15:21 | 01 Mar
|
51.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
51.30
|
HIGH
51.30
|
LOW
51.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|51.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.30
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|53.00
|52-Week low
|26.95
|P/E
|301.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|496
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|51.30
|Sell Qty
|84.00
|OPEN
|51.30
|CLOSE
|51.30
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|53.00
|52-Week low
|26.95
|P/E
|301.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|496
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|51.30
|Sell Qty
|84.00
About Finkurve Financial Services Ltd.
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd
Sanjay Leasing Ltd is engaged in the business of finance and investments. Leasing and hire purchase forms the main business activity. Other activities include providing loans and advances, investing activities, and financing.
Sanjay Leasing Ltd was incorporated on March 15, 1984 with the registrar of companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and obtained the certificate of com...> More
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.81%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.19%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.86%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.93%
|18.48%
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.30
|
|51.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|51.30
|Month Low/High
|48.75
|
|51.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.95
|
|53.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Finkurve Financial Services: