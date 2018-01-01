JUST IN
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 508954 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE734I01027
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 01 Mar 51.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

51.30

 HIGH

51.30

 LOW

51.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Finkurve Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 51.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.30
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 53.00
52-Week low 26.95
P/E 301.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 496
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 51.30
Sell Qty 84.00
OPEN 51.30
CLOSE 51.30
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 53.00
52-Week low 26.95
P/E 301.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 496
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 51.30
Sell Qty 84.00

About Finkurve Financial Services Ltd.

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd

Sanjay Leasing Ltd is engaged in the business of finance and investments. Leasing and hire purchase forms the main business activity. Other activities include providing loans and advances, investing activities, and financing. Sanjay Leasing Ltd was incorporated on March 15, 1984 with the registrar of companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and obtained the certificate of com...

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   496
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 301.76
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 40.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.01 2.69 -25.28
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 2.01 2.7 -25.56
Total Expenses 0.21 0.18 16.67
Operating Profit 1.8 2.52 -28.57
Net Profit 0.43 0.16 168.75
Equity Capital 9.66 9.66 -
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Crest Ventures 204.95 1.41 533.89
Goldline Intl. 10.08 0.00 525.17
Max Ventures 69.45 1.39 504.55
Finkurve Fin. 51.30 0.00 495.56
Mahanivesh (I) 438.75 0.00 438.75
5Paisa Capital 321.10 1.94 409.08
SIL Investments 372.70 -5.00 395.06
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.59
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.24% -0.80%
1 Month NA NA -1.38% -0.76%
3 Month NA NA 1.81% 1.07%
6 Month NA NA 5.19% 4.43%
1 Year NA NA 16.86% 16.22%
3 Year NA NA 16.93% 18.48%

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.30
51.30
Week Low/High 0.00
51.30
Month Low/High 48.75
51.00
YEAR Low/High 26.95
53.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
53.00

