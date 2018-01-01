Finolex Cables Ltd

Finolex Cables Ltd is India's largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. The company offers a wide variety of Electrical and Communication Cables. They have also added Electrical Switches and Compact Fluorescent Lamps to their range of products. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Verna in Goa Pune in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Finolex Cable...> More