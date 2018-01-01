JUST IN
Finolex Cables Ltd.

BSE: 500144 Sector: Engineering
NSE: FINCABLES ISIN Code: INE235A01022
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 707.25 9.85
(1.41%)
OPEN

700.40

 HIGH

713.15

 LOW

700.40
NSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar 710.00 10.05
(1.44%)
OPEN

698.05

 HIGH

714.00

 LOW

698.05
About Finolex Cables Ltd.

Finolex Cables Ltd

Finolex Cables Ltd is India's largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. The company offers a wide variety of Electrical and Communication Cables. They have also added Electrical Switches and Compact Fluorescent Lamps to their range of products. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Verna in Goa Pune in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Finolex Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,817
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.74
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 132.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Finolex Cables Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 656.78 622 5.59
Other Income 17.8 16.91 5.26
Total Income 674.58 638.91 5.58
Total Expenses 558.7 541.84 3.11
Operating Profit 115.88 97.07 19.38
Net Profit 74.87 68.44 9.4
Equity Capital 30.59 30.59 -
Equity Capital 30.59 30.59 -

Finolex Cables Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sterlite Tech. 337.80 -0.03 13545.78
Finolex Cables 707.25 1.41 10817.39
KEI Inds. 363.15 0.72 2845.28
Vindhya Telelink 1010.00 1.51 1196.85
Aksh Optifibre 32.30 1.57 525.39
Aksh Optifibre 32.30 1.57 525.39

Finolex Cables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.86
Banks/FIs 0.73
FIIs 6.56
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 18.81
Indian Public 17.64
Custodians 3.93
Other 16.47
Other 16.47

Finolex Cables Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.33% 0.52% -0.08% -0.93%
1 Month 1.32% 5.98% -1.69% -0.89%
3 Month 2.70% 3.80% 1.48% 0.93%
6 Month 30.63% 26.48% 4.86% 4.29%
1 Year 57.66% 59.68% 16.49% 16.07%
3 Year 164.00% 159.84% 16.56% 18.32%

Finolex Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 700.40
713.15
Week Low/High 687.20
714.00
Month Low/High 661.15
725.00
YEAR Low/High 432.25
750.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
750.00

