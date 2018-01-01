Finolex Cables Ltd.
|BSE: 500144
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: FINCABLES
|ISIN Code: INE235A01022
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|707.25
|
9.85
(1.41%)
|
OPEN
700.40
|
HIGH
713.15
|
LOW
700.40
|NSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar
|710.00
|
10.05
(1.44%)
|
OPEN
698.05
|
HIGH
714.00
|
LOW
698.05
About Finolex Cables Ltd.
Finolex Cables Ltd is India's largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. The company offers a wide variety of Electrical and Communication Cables. They have also added Electrical Switches and Compact Fluorescent Lamps to their range of products. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Verna in Goa Pune in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Finolex Cable...> More
Finolex Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,817
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.74
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|132.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.34
Statement Of InvestorS Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Finolex Cables Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|656.78
|622
|5.59
|Other Income
|17.8
|16.91
|5.26
|Total Income
|674.58
|638.91
|5.58
|Total Expenses
|558.7
|541.84
|3.11
|Operating Profit
|115.88
|97.07
|19.38
|Net Profit
|74.87
|68.44
|9.4
|Equity Capital
|30.59
|30.59
|-
Finolex Cables Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sterlite Tech.
|337.80
|-0.03
|13545.78
|Finolex Cables
|707.25
|1.41
|10817.39
|KEI Inds.
|363.15
|0.72
|2845.28
|Vindhya Telelink
|1010.00
|1.51
|1196.85
|Aksh Optifibre
|32.30
|1.57
|525.39
Finolex Cables Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.33%
|0.52%
|-0.08%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|1.32%
|5.98%
|-1.69%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|2.70%
|3.80%
|1.48%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|30.63%
|26.48%
|4.86%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|57.66%
|59.68%
|16.49%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|164.00%
|159.84%
|16.56%
|18.32%
Finolex Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|700.40
|
|713.15
|Week Low/High
|687.20
|
|714.00
|Month Low/High
|661.15
|
|725.00
|YEAR Low/High
|432.25
|
|750.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|750.00
