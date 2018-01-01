JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Finolex Industries Ltd

Finolex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500940 Sector: Industrials
NSE: FINPIPE ISIN Code: INE183A01016
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 640.00 9.55
(1.51%)
OPEN

631.15

 HIGH

646.00

 LOW

626.55
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 638.60 6.15
(0.97%)
OPEN

633.50

 HIGH

639.00

 LOW

627.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 631.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 630.45
VOLUME 2825
52-Week high 752.80
52-Week low 525.00
P/E 26.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,942
Buy Price 640.00
Buy Qty 32.00
Sell Price 643.95
Sell Qty 23.00
OPEN 631.15
CLOSE 630.45
VOLUME 2825
52-Week high 752.80
52-Week low 525.00
P/E 26.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,942
Buy Price 640.00
Buy Qty 32.00
Sell Price 643.95
Sell Qty 23.00

About Finolex Industries Ltd.

Finolex Industries Ltd

Finolex Industries Ltd(formerly Finolex Pipes Ltd),was incorporated in 1981 and has been engaged in the Plastics business since then.Beginning as a modest rigid PVC pipe manufacturer,FIL went on for backward integration and now manufactures PVC resin too. They offer a wide range of PVC pipes and fittings suitable for diverse applications in agriculture, housing, and telecommunication. They are hav...> More

Finolex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,942
EPS - TTM () [*S] 24.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   115.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.82
Book Value / Share () [*S] 183.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Finolex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 722.72 576.5 25.36
Other Income 10.25 2.86 258.39
Total Income 732.98 579.36 26.52
Total Expenses 609.39 446.79 36.39
Operating Profit 123.58 132.57 -6.78
Net Profit 69.55 71.95 -3.34
Equity Capital 124.1 124.1 -
> More on Finolex Industries Ltd Financials Results

Finolex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supreme Inds. 1182.00 -0.74 15017.31
Astral Poly 869.50 0.78 10416.61
Finolex Inds. 640.00 1.51 7942.40
Jain Irrigation 105.30 1.15 5226.57
V I P Inds. 321.45 -2.21 4542.09
Time Technoplast 164.20 -0.36 3712.56
> More on Finolex Industries Ltd Peer Group

Finolex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.47
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 4.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.27
Indian Public 26.91
Custodians 0.35
Other 7.12
> More on Finolex Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Finolex Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
29/05 Equirus Securities Accumulate 601 PDF IconDetails
08/05 HDFC Securities Buy 563 PDF IconDetails
09/12 IDBI Capital Buy 421 PDF IconDetails
> More on Finolex Industries Ltd Research Reports

Finolex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.25% -2.74% 0.01% -0.94%
1 Month -7.50% -8.26% -1.61% -0.90%
3 Month -1.01% 2.75% 1.57% 0.92%
6 Month 2.33% 5.75% 4.95% 4.28%
1 Year 20.58% 18.72% 16.59% 16.06%
3 Year 130.55% 130.08% 16.66% 18.31%

Finolex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 626.55
646.00
Week Low/High 626.55
666.00
Month Low/High 613.20
710.00
YEAR Low/High 525.00
753.00
All TIME Low/High 4.10
753.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Finolex Industries: