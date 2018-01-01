Finolex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500940
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: FINPIPE
|ISIN Code: INE183A01016
|BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|640.00
|
9.55
(1.51%)
|
OPEN
631.15
|
HIGH
646.00
|
LOW
626.55
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|638.60
|
6.15
(0.97%)
|
OPEN
633.50
|
HIGH
639.00
|
LOW
627.10
|OPEN
|631.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|630.45
|VOLUME
|2825
|52-Week high
|752.80
|52-Week low
|525.00
|P/E
|26.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,942
|Buy Price
|640.00
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|643.95
|Sell Qty
|23.00
|OPEN
|633.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|632.45
|VOLUME
|15386
|52-Week high
|756.05
|52-Week low
|527.65
|P/E
|26.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,942
|Buy Price
|638.00
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|638.60
|Sell Qty
|7.00
About Finolex Industries Ltd.
Finolex Industries Ltd(formerly Finolex Pipes Ltd),was incorporated in 1981 and has been engaged in the Plastics business since then.Beginning as a modest rigid PVC pipe manufacturer,FIL went on for backward integration and now manufactures PVC resin too. They offer a wide range of PVC pipes and fittings suitable for diverse applications in agriculture, housing, and telecommunication. They are hav...> More
Finolex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,942
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|24.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|115.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.82
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|183.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.49
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Finolex Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Finolex Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Finolex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|722.72
|576.5
|25.36
|Other Income
|10.25
|2.86
|258.39
|Total Income
|732.98
|579.36
|26.52
|Total Expenses
|609.39
|446.79
|36.39
|Operating Profit
|123.58
|132.57
|-6.78
|Net Profit
|69.55
|71.95
|-3.34
|Equity Capital
|124.1
|124.1
|-
Finolex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Supreme Inds.
|1182.00
|-0.74
|15017.31
|Astral Poly
|869.50
|0.78
|10416.61
|Finolex Inds.
|640.00
|1.51
|7942.40
|Jain Irrigation
|105.30
|1.15
|5226.57
|V I P Inds.
|321.45
|-2.21
|4542.09
|Time Technoplast
|164.20
|-0.36
|3712.56
Finolex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Finolex Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|29/05
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|601
|Details
|08/05
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|563
|Details
|09/12
|IDBI Capital
|Buy
|421
|Details
Finolex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|-2.74%
|0.01%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-7.50%
|-8.26%
|-1.61%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-1.01%
|2.75%
|1.57%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|2.33%
|5.75%
|4.95%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|20.58%
|18.72%
|16.59%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|130.55%
|130.08%
|16.66%
|18.31%
Finolex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|626.55
|
|646.00
|Week Low/High
|626.55
|
|666.00
|Month Low/High
|613.20
|
|710.00
|YEAR Low/High
|525.00
|
|753.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.10
|
|753.00
