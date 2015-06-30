JUST IN
Fintech Communication Ltd.

BSE: 531754 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE815B01011
BSE 15:11 | 16 May Fintech Communication Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fintech Communication Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.96
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 2.05
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.90
Sell Qty 8.00
About Fintech Communication Ltd.

Fintech Communication Ltd

Fintech Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] -51.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fintech Communication Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Net Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Equity Capital 4.75 4.82 -
Fintech Communication Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shyama Infosys 1.19 0.00 1.20
Mangalya Soft. 1.13 0.00 1.13
CES 8.18 2.00 1.06
Fintech Comm. 2.05 4.59 0.97
Sapan Chemicals 1.14 0.00 0.91
I Power Soln. 1.70 -4.49 0.76
Fourth Gen. 1.96 0.00 0.70
Fintech Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.68
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 91.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.05
Fintech Communication Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fintech Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.05
2.05
Week Low/High 0.00
2.05
Month Low/High 0.00
2.05
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.05
All TIME Low/High 0.30
78.00

