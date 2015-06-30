You are here » Home
» Company
» Fintech Communication Ltd
Fintech Communication Ltd.
|BSE: 531754
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE815B01011
|
BSE
15:11 | 16 May
|
Fintech Communication Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Fintech Communication Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.96
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|2.05
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.90
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.05
|CLOSE
|1.96
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|2.05
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.90
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Fintech Communication Ltd.
Fintech Communication Ltd
Fintech Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Fintech Communication Ltd - Financial Results
Fintech Communication Ltd - Peer Group
Fintech Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Fintech Communication Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Fintech Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.05
|
|2.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.05
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.05
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|78.00
Quick Links for Fintech Communication: