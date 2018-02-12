You are here » Home
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd.
|BSE: 511122
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE609B01018
|
BSE
LIVE
13:46 | 09 Mar
|
27.50
|
0.40
(1.48%)
|
OPEN
27.50
|
HIGH
27.50
|
LOW
27.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd.
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd
First Custodian Fund (I) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The company provides stock broking and corporate advisory services in India. Its registered office is situated at Kolkata. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company has income from the sale of securities in the secondary market....> More
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.17
|-11.76
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.15
|0.17
|-11.76
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.1
|-10
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|1.5
| -
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - Peer Group
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.41%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.21%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.98%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|10.00%
|NA
|5.37%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.06%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.13%
|18.62%
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.50
|
|27.50
|Week Low/High
|27.50
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|27.10
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.05
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.85
|
|131.00
