First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd.

BSE: 511122 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE609B01018
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 09 Mar 27.50 0.40
(1.48%)
OPEN

27.50

 HIGH

27.50

 LOW

27.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd.

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd

First Custodian Fund (I) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The company provides stock broking and corporate advisory services in India. Its registered office is situated at Kolkata. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company has income from the sale of securities in the secondary market....> More

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.17 -11.76
Other Income -
Total Income 0.15 0.17 -11.76
Total Expenses 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Operating Profit 0.09 0.1 -10
Net Profit 0.03 0.05 -40
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Daulat Sec. 8.32 -4.91 4.16
Apunka Invest 12.00 4.14
Munoth Fin.Serv. 8.03 4.97 4.13
First Custodian 27.50 1.48 4.12
Parshwanath Corp 13.15 -4.71 4.12
Panafic Industri 0.50 0.00 4.11
Pan India Corpor 0.19 0.00 4.07
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.53
First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.41% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.21% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.98% 1.18%
6 Month 10.00% NA 5.37% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 17.06% 16.36%
3 Year NA NA 17.13% 18.62%

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.50
27.50
Week Low/High 27.50
28.00
Month Low/High 27.10
28.00
YEAR Low/High 11.05
30.00
All TIME Low/High 3.85
131.00

