First Leasing Company of India Ltd.

BSE: 500145 Sector: Financials
NSE: FIRSTLEASE ISIN Code: INE492B01019
BSE LIVE 15:11 | 30 Mar First Leasing Company of India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 09 Dec First Leasing Company of India Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 3.58
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.58
VOLUME 6061
52-Week high 3.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.41
Sell Qty 10581.00
About First Leasing Company of India Ltd.

First Leasing Company of India (FLCL) was incorporated in Sep.'73 and it is the first public limited leasing company to commence operations in India. It commenced business in Nov.'73 in Madras. The company was jointly promoted by A C Muthiah and Farouk Irani. A C Muthiah is the chairman and Farouk Irani is the managing director of the company. It came out with its first public issue in 1983. Th...> More

First Leasing Company of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 52.76
Book Value / Share () [*S] 159.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
First Leasing Company of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2013 Jun 2012 % Chg
Net Sales 60.6 60.84 -0.39
Other Income 0.15 0.85 -82.35
Total Income 60.75 61.69 -1.52
Total Expenses 3.15 2.63 19.77
Operating Profit 57.6 59.06 -2.47
Net Profit 9.92 9.66 2.69
Equity Capital 22.79 22.79 -
First Leasing Company of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tashi India 110.75 4.98 8.20
Oracle Credit 14.60 -2.01 8.10
Abhinav Leasing 1.60 0.00 8.00
First Leasing Co 3.41 -4.75 7.77
Cubical Finan 1.19 4.39 7.75
Essar Securities 5.41 -1.99 7.73
Moongipa Sec. 15.30 0.33 7.67
First Leasing Company of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.06
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 38.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.89
First Leasing Company of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.08% -1.00%
1 Month NA NA -1.69% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.48% 0.86%
6 Month NA NA 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year NA NA 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.56% 18.24%

First Leasing Company of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.41
3.58
Week Low/High 0.00
3.58
Month Low/High 0.00
3.58
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.58
All TIME Low/High 3.41
160.00

