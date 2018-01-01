First Leasing Company of India Ltd

First Leasing Company of India (FLCL) was incorporated in Sep.'73 and it is the first public limited leasing company to commence operations in India. It commenced business in Nov.'73 in Madras. The company was jointly promoted by A C Muthiah and Farouk Irani. A C Muthiah is the chairman and Farouk Irani is the managing director of the company. It came out with its first public issue in 1983. Th...> More