First Leasing Company of India Ltd.
|BSE: 500145
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: FIRSTLEASE
|ISIN Code: INE492B01019
BSE
LIVE
15:11 | 30 Mar
First Leasing Company of India Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 09 Dec
First Leasing Company of India Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|3.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.58
|VOLUME
|6061
|52-Week high
|3.58
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.41
|Sell Qty
|10581.00
About First Leasing Company of India Ltd.
First Leasing Company of India Ltd
First Leasing Company of India (FLCL) was incorporated in Sep.'73 and it is the first public limited leasing company to commence operations in India. It commenced business in Nov.'73 in Madras. The company was jointly promoted by A C Muthiah and Farouk Irani. A C Muthiah is the chairman and Farouk Irani is the managing director of the company. It came out with its first public issue in 1983.
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.08%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.48%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.56%
|18.24%
|Today's Low/High
|3.41
|
|3.58
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.58
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.58
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.58
|All TIME Low/High
|3.41
|
|160.00
