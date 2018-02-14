JUST IN
Firstobject Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532379 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE683B01047
BSE 13:22 | 12 Mar 15.20 -0.35
(-2.25%)
OPEN

15.60

 HIGH

15.60

 LOW

15.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Firstobject Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Firstobject Technologies Ltd.

Firstobject Technologies Ltd

The Hyderabad-based IQMS Software Ltd is implementing an expansion and technology upgradation project at a cost of Rs. 13 cr. The project is being financed mainly by promoter contribution of Rs. 7.20 cr, Bank of Madura, which appraised the project, will forward a term loan of Rs. 1.30 cr and a Public offer of Rs 4.50 cr. The main object of the issue is to set up the company's Software development ...> More

Firstobject Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 84.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.50
Latest Dividend Date 12 Mar 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Firstobject Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.42 4.31 -43.85
Other Income -
Total Income 2.42 4.31 -43.85
Total Expenses 2.14 4.1 -47.8
Operating Profit 0.27 0.2 35
Net Profit 0.04 0.08 -50
Equity Capital 10.4 10.4 -
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prism Infor. 6.65 -4.45 16.56
Five Core 2.51 -4.92 16.34
B2B Soft.Tech. 14.00 0.00 16.23
Firstobj.Tech. 15.20 -2.25 15.81
USG Tech 4.00 -0.25 15.76
ICSA (India) 3.25 4.84 15.65
Funny Software 6.82 0.00 13.69
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.17
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.88% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -2.88% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 119.34% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Firstobject Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.00
15.60
Week Low/High 15.00
17.00
Month Low/High 13.25
18.00
YEAR Low/High 13.10
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
72.00

