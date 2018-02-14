Firstobject Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532379
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE683B01047
|BSE 13:22 | 12 Mar
|15.20
|
-0.35
(-2.25%)
|
OPEN
15.60
|
HIGH
15.60
|
LOW
15.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Firstobject Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.60
|CLOSE
|15.55
|VOLUME
|7426
|52-Week high
|20.10
|52-Week low
|13.10
|P/E
|84.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|15.20
|Buy Qty
|1115.00
|Sell Price
|16.20
|Sell Qty
|43.00
About Firstobject Technologies Ltd.
The Hyderabad-based IQMS Software Ltd is implementing an expansion and technology upgradation project at a cost of Rs. 13 cr. The project is being financed mainly by promoter contribution of Rs. 7.20 cr, Bank of Madura, which appraised the project, will forward a term loan of Rs. 1.30 cr and a Public offer of Rs 4.50 cr. The main object of the issue is to set up the company's Software development ...> More
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|84.44
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Mar 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.52
Announcement
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Board Meeting On 14.02.2018 For Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St
-
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.42
|4.31
|-43.85
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.42
|4.31
|-43.85
|Total Expenses
|2.14
|4.1
|-47.8
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.2
|35
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Equity Capital
|10.4
|10.4
|-
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prism Infor.
|6.65
|-4.45
|16.56
|Five Core
|2.51
|-4.92
|16.34
|B2B Soft.Tech.
|14.00
|0.00
|16.23
|Firstobj.Tech.
|15.20
|-2.25
|15.81
|USG Tech
|4.00
|-0.25
|15.76
|ICSA (India)
|3.25
|4.84
|15.65
|Funny Software
|6.82
|0.00
|13.69
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.88%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-2.88%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|119.34%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Firstobject Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.00
|
|15.60
|Week Low/High
|15.00
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|13.25
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.10
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|72.00
