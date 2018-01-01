JUST IN
Fischer Chemic Ltd.

BSE: 524743 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE771F01025
BSE 15:19 | 12 Mar 13.77 0.65
(4.95%)
OPEN

13.77

 HIGH

13.77

 LOW

13.77
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Fischer Chemic Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.77
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.12
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 13.77
52-Week low 1.57
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 13.77
Buy Qty 5900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Fischer Chemic Ltd.

Fischer Chemic Ltd

The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and obtained certificate of commencement of business. The Company entered into an agreement with the Partnership firm M/s. Fischer Inorganics & Aromatics, Chennai to take over the partnership business as a going concern without any break as per agreement dated 19th January 1994. To fully exploit the vast potential and growth prospects availa...

Fischer Chemic Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -11.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Fischer Chemic Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Equity Capital 0.17 3.44 -
Fischer Chemic Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44
Bhagawati Gas 0.53 -3.64 0.89
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41
Fischer Chemic 13.77 4.95 0.23
Fischer Chemic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 84.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.26
Fischer Chemic Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 270.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Fischer Chemic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.77
13.77
Week Low/High 12.50
13.77
Month Low/High 12.50
13.77
YEAR Low/High 1.57
13.77
All TIME Low/High 1.00
33.00

