Five Core Exim Ltd.
|BSE: 530885
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE600D01021
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|2.51
|
-0.13
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
2.51
|
HIGH
2.75
|
LOW
2.51
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Five Core Exim Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.51
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.64
|VOLUME
|15665
|52-Week high
|2.78
|52-Week low
|0.78
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|2.51
|Buy Qty
|293.00
|Sell Price
|2.55
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Five Core Exim Ltd.
Aurum Soft Systems Limited, formerly Jaisal Securities Limited, is a leading provider of Enterprise Applications and flexible IT Solutions. The company is engaged in the business of information technology (IT) solutions and consulting services. The Company is specialized in providing business solutions to the hospitality, manufacturing, trading and retail sectors. The company was incoporated in th...> More
Five Core Exim Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.70
Five Core Exim Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.45
|0.01
|24400
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|2.45
|0.09
|2622.22
|Total Expenses
|2.43
|0.28
|767.86
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.19
|110.53
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.23
|108.7
|Equity Capital
|13.02
|13.02
|-
Five Core Exim Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aftek
|1.63
|-4.68
|17.96
|Athena Global
|16.80
|0.00
|17.42
|Prism Infor.
|6.65
|-4.45
|16.56
|Five Core
|2.51
|-4.92
|16.34
|B2B Soft.Tech.
|14.00
|0.00
|16.23
|Firstobj.Tech.
|15.20
|-2.25
|15.81
|USG Tech
|4.00
|-0.25
|15.76
Five Core Exim Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Five Core Exim Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.71%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|23.65%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|34.95%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Five Core Exim Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.51
|
|2.75
|Week Low/High
|2.51
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.51
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.78
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|18.00
