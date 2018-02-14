JUST IN
Five Core Exim Ltd.

BSE: 530885 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE600D01021
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 2.51 -0.13
(-4.92%)
OPEN

2.51

 HIGH

2.75

 LOW

2.51
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Five Core Exim Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Five Core Exim Ltd.

Five Core Exim Ltd

Aurum Soft Systems Limited, formerly Jaisal Securities Limited, is a leading provider of Enterprise Applications and flexible IT Solutions. The company is engaged in the business of information technology (IT) solutions and consulting services. The Company is specialized in providing business solutions to the hospitality, manufacturing, trading and retail sectors. The company was incoporated in th...> More

Five Core Exim Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Five Core Exim Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.45 0.01 24400
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 2.45 0.09 2622.22
Total Expenses 2.43 0.28 767.86
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.19 110.53
Net Profit 0.02 -0.23 108.7
Equity Capital 13.02 13.02 -
Five Core Exim Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aftek 1.63 -4.68 17.96
Athena Global 16.80 0.00 17.42
Prism Infor. 6.65 -4.45 16.56
Five Core 2.51 -4.92 16.34
B2B Soft.Tech. 14.00 0.00 16.23
Firstobj.Tech. 15.20 -2.25 15.81
USG Tech 4.00 -0.25 15.76
Five Core Exim Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 12.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.13
Five Core Exim Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.71% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.71% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 23.65% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 34.95% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Five Core Exim Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.51
2.75
Week Low/High 2.51
3.00
Month Low/High 2.51
3.00
YEAR Low/High 0.78
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
18.00

